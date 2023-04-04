Advanced search
    PACK   US75321W1036

RANPAK HOLDINGS CORP.

(PACK)
04:00:02 2023-04-03 pm EDT
5.130 USD   -1.72%
07:31aRanpak Expands Plastic-Free Protective Packaging Offerings with North American Launch of Geami MS Mini™ Wrapping System
BU
03/31RANPAK HOLDINGS CORP. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-K)
AQ
03/16Baird Adjusts Price Target on Ranpak Holdings to $7 From $10, Maintains Outperform Rating
MT
Ranpak Expands Plastic-Free Protective Packaging Offerings with North American Launch of Geami MS Mini™ Wrapping System

04/04/2023 | 07:31am EDT
Sustainable, biodegradable, and recyclable protective packaging solution offers plastic-free alternative to traditional plastic bubble roll

Ranpak Holdings Corp. (“Ranpak”) (NYSE: PACK), a global leader of environmentally sustainable, paper-based packaging solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains, today announced the North American launch of the Geami MS Mini™ wrapping system, a sustainable, biodegradable, recyclable and plastic-free alternative solution to traditional plastic bubble roll.

Geami MS Mini is an ideal solution for addressing the needs of warehouse packing stations, where space is at a premium and efficiency is paramount. The robust design of the solution features an impressively small footprint, maximizing space on the table or counter for wrapping items. From low volume operations to mega-volume, omni channel fulfillment retailers, there is a shift in consumer demand to be more compact and cost conscious while still maintaining quality. Ranpak’s new Geami MS Mini addition checks all of these boxes.

The paper-based protective packaging solution combines a smaller footprint with the protective power of die cut paper which expands into a 3D honeycomb structure. A single sheet without an inner leaf provides strong protection and aesthetics with a focus on maximizing material efficiency. By locking angled paper cells together, items can be wrapped securely without the need for adhesive tape or cutting. The converter can be placed at any packing station where individual items require a protective wrap, with quick integration and an easy training period for packers.

The Geami MS Mini solution also offers an outstanding in-the-box presentation and unpacking experience. Geami’s honeycomb texture provides a unique and memorable look for packaging, enhancing the unboxing moment for consumers. Ranpak’s plastic-free Geami® paper provides a smart alternative to plastic wrapping for companies considering the impacts of potential future regulations that would ban plastic packaging, while also improving brand reputation and customer loyalty.

“Single-use plastic, bubble rolls are a scourge on our environment that chokes our landfills and pollutes our oceans. Our customers are seeking ways to reduce their plastic packaging and Geami is a perfect solution to help them reduce/eliminate plastic wrapping,” said Omar Asali, Chairman & Chief Executive Officer of Ranpak. “We are excited to launch the Geami MS Mini solution and provide our customers with a plastic-free protective packaging option that will improve their sustainability performance, enhance the unboxing experience for their customers, and provide the small converter footprint that they may need.”

For additional information about Geami MS Mini™, please visit https://www.ranpak.com/products/geami-ms-mini/.

About Ranpak

Founded in 1972, Ranpak's goal was to create the first environmentally responsible system to protect products during shipment. Ranpak’s mission is to deliver sustainable packaging solutions that help improve supply chain performance and costs, reduce environmental impact, and support a variety of growing business needs globally. The development and improvement of materials, systems and total solution concepts have earned Ranpak a reputation as an innovative leader in e-commerce and industrial supply chain solutions. Ranpak is headquartered in Concord Township, Ohio and has approximately 850 employees. Additional information about Ranpak can be found on its website: https://www.ranpak.com.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 336 M - -
Net income 2022 -41,9 M - -
Net Debt 2022 318 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -10,1x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 421 M 421 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,20x
EV / Sales 2023 2,16x
Nbr of Employees 875
Free-Float 89,5%
Managers and Directors
Omar Marwan Asali Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
William E. Drew Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Michael S. Gliedman Director & Chief Technology Officer
Thomas F. Corley Independent Director
Robert Charles King Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RANPAK HOLDINGS CORP.-11.09%421
INTERNATIONAL PAPER COMPANY3.84%12 563
PACKAGING CORPORATION OF AMERICA9.69%12 519
SIG GROUP AG15.05%9 721
SMURFIT KAPPA GROUP PLC-4.08%9 287
GRAPHIC PACKAGING HOLDING COMPANY14.56%7 829
