Latest offering in Geami® portfolio features a compact powered converter for fast, consistent wrapping

Ranpak Holdings Corp. (“Ranpak”) (NYSE: PACK), a global leader of environmentally sustainable, paper-based packaging solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains, today announced the launch of the Geami MV™ wrapping system, a compact powered converter that delivers an optimal mix of productivity and simplicity.

The new Geami MV powered converter provides effective wrapping solutions in a compact size profile. (Photo: Business Wire)

“The continued rise in e-commerce means shippers are looking to optimize, setting up their warehouses with many pack stations that are configured for spatial efficiency and productivity. Our customers are seeking solutions that help them conserve space but maximize throughput across the warehouse,” said Omar Asali, Chairman & Chief Executive Officer of Ranpak. “The Geami MV solution provides our customers with new technology that marries the efficiency of a powered converter solution with the smaller size profile that is becoming more important in environments where space is at a premium.”

The Geami MV™ solution represents the latest addition to the Geami® portfolio of converters, expanding the range of Ranpak’s wrapping application solutions. By combining key features from prior solutions launched in 2023, including the Geami MS Mini™ and the Geami Wrap 'n Go™ systems, the Geami MV™ solution improves productivity, saves space, and maintains a consistent wrapping experience.

The Geami MV™ converter comes equipped with a user-friendly interface designed with easy-to-use function keys for paper loading, speed control, and a toggle between preset mode or foot pedal mode. Preset mode was specifically designed to save material by only dispensing a set amount of paper when similar products are being shipped. The Geami MV™ system accommodates light paper rolls and can incorporate both Geami® paper and interleaf paper for additional surface protection when needed. The paper-based wrapping solution aims to serve a wide variety of industries ranging from mechanical parts and electronic components to cosmetics, medical supplies, and home goods.

Ranpak’s Geami® paper provides a smart and sustainable alternative to plastic wrapping for companies considering the impact of regulations that ban or limit plastic packaging, proving that making smart choices for the environment can also result in optimal outcomes for businesses.

About Ranpak

Founded in 1972, Ranpak's goal was to create the first environmentally responsible system to protect products during shipment. Ranpak’s mission is to deliver sustainable packaging solutions that help improve supply chain performance and costs, reduce environmental impact, and support a variety of growing business needs globally. The development and improvement of materials, systems and total solution concepts have earned Ranpak a reputation as an innovative leader in e-commerce and industrial supply chain solutions. Ranpak is headquartered in Concord Township, Ohio and has approximately 800 employees. Additional information about Ranpak can be found on its website: https://www.ranpak.com.

