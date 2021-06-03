Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Ranpak Holdings Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PACK   US75321W1036

RANPAK HOLDINGS CORP.

(PACK)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Ranpak : New York Northern California Washington DC São Paulo London Paris Madrid Hong Kong Beijing Tokyo (Form 8-K)

06/03/2021 | 05:29pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
New York
Northern California
Washington DC
São Paulo
London 		Paris
Madrid
Hong Kong
Beijing
Tokyo

Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP

450 Lexington Avenue
New York, NY 10017

212 450 4000 tel

www.davispolk.com

June 1, 2021

Ranpak Holdings Corp.
7990 Auburn Road
Concord Township, Ohio 44077

Ladies and Gentlemen:

Ranpak Holdings Corp., a Delaware corporation (the 'Company'), has filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission a Registration Statement on Form S-3 (File Nos. 333-232105 and 333-249439) (as amended, the 'Registration Statement') for the purpose of registering under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the 'Securities Act'), certain securities, including the 5,250,000 shares of its Class A common stock, par value $0.0001 per share (the 'Securities') to be issued and sold pursuant to the Underwriting Agreement dated May 26, 2021 (the 'Underwriting Agreement') among the Company, the underwriters named therein (the 'Underwriters') and the selling stockholders named in Schedule II thereto.

We, as your counsel, have examined originals or copies of such documents, corporate records, certificates of public officials and other instruments as we have deemed necessary or advisable for the purpose of rendering this opinion.

In rendering the opinion expressed herein, we have, without independent inquiry or investigation, assumed that (i) all documents submitted to us as originals are authentic and complete, (ii) all documents submitted to us as copies conform to authentic, complete originals, (iii) all signatures on all documents that we reviewed are genuine, (iv) all natural persons executing documents had and have the legal capacity to do so, (v) all statements in certificates of public officials and officers of the Company that we reviewed were and are accurate and (vi) all representations made by the Company as to matters of fact in the documents that we reviewed were and are accurate.

Based upon the foregoing, and subject to the additional assumptions and qualifications set forth below, we advise you that, in our opinion, when the Securities have been issued and delivered against payment therefor in accordance with the terms of the Underwriting Agreement, the Securities will be validly issued, fully paid and non-assessable.

In connection with the opinion expressed above, we have assumed that the Company is validly existing as a corporation in good standing under the laws of the State of Delaware.

We are members of the Bar of the State of New York and the foregoing opinion is limited to the laws of the State of New York and the General Corporation Law of the State of Delaware.

We hereby consent to the filing of this opinion as an exhibit to a report on Form 8-K to be filed by the Company on the date hereof and its incorporation by reference into the Registration Statement and further consent to the reference to our name under the caption 'Legal Matters' in the prospectus supplement, which is a part of the Registration Statement. In giving this consent, we do not admit that we are in the category of persons whose consent is required under Section 7 of the Securities Act.

Very truly yours,

/s/ Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP

Disclaimer

Ranpak Holdings Corporation published this content on 03 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 June 2021 21:28:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about RANPAK HOLDINGS CORP.
05:29pRANPAK  : New York Northern California Washington DC São Paulo London Paris Madr..
PU
05:28pRANPAK HOLDINGS CORP.  : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8..
AQ
05/28RANPAK  : ANNOUNCES FULL EXERCISE OF OVER-ALLOTMENT OPTION (Form 8-K)
PU
05/28RANPAK HOLDINGS CORP.  : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Other Event..
AQ
05/27RANPAK  : Announces Full Exercise of Over-Allotment Option
BU
05/27RANPAK  : ANNOUNCES pricing of PUBLIC OFFERING OF 5,000,000 SHARES OF CLASS A CO..
PU
05/27RANPAK HOLDINGS CORP.  : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8..
AQ
05/27RANPAK  : Prices Common Stock Offering at $21 Per Share
MT
05/26RANPAK  : Announces Pricing of Public Offering of 5,000,000 Shares of Class A Co..
BU
05/26RANPAK HOLDINGS CORP.  : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Submission o..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 354 M - -
Net income 2021 14,3 M - -
Net Debt 2021 346 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 112x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 723 M 1 723 M -
EV / Sales 2021 5,85x
EV / Sales 2022 5,18x
Nbr of Employees 645
Free-Float 95,9%
Chart RANPAK HOLDINGS CORP.
Duration : Period :
Ranpak Holdings Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RANPAK HOLDINGS CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 27,50 $
Last Close Price 21,24 $
Spread / Highest target 41,2%
Spread / Average Target 29,5%
Spread / Lowest Target 22,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Omar Marwan Asali Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
William E. Drew Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Michael S. Gliedman Director & Chief Technology Officer
Thomas F. Corley Independent Director
Robert Charles King Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RANPAK HOLDINGS CORP.58.04%1 723
INTERNATIONAL PAPER COMPANY27.17%24 770
WESTROCK COMPANY35.01%15 640
SMURFIT KAPPA GROUP PLC15.80%13 843
PACKAGING CORPORATION OF AMERICA6.19%13 789
MONDI PLC12.94%13 354