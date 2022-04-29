Log in
    PACK   US75321W1036

RANPAK HOLDINGS CORP.

(PACK)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  04/29 03:01:54 pm EDT
15.23 USD   -1.87%
02:43pRanpak to Hold Conference Call to Discuss First Quarter 2022 Results
BU
04/06Goldman Sachs Adjusts Ranpak Holdings' Price Target to $25 from $29, Keeps Neutral Rating
MT
03/15Caja Robotics Announces Partnership with Ranpak to Extend the Companies' Joint Product Offerings to Customers in the Logistics Industry
CI
Ranpak to Hold Conference Call to Discuss First Quarter 2022 Results

04/29/2022 | 02:43pm EDT
Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE: PACK) announced today that it will release its first quarter results at approximately 7:30 a.m. (ET) on Friday, May 6, 2022 and will host a conference call and webcast at 8:30 a.m. (ET) on that day.

The conference call and earnings presentation will be webcast live at the following link: https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/484888156. Investors who cannot access the webcast may listen to the conference call live via telephone by dialing 888-330-2446 or 240-789-2732 and use the passcode: 8498994.

A telephonic replay of the webcast also will be available starting at 11:30 a.m. (ET) on Friday, May 6, 2022 and ending at 11:59 p.m. (ET) on Friday, May 13, 2022. To listen to the replay, please dial 800-770-2030 or 647-362-9199 and use the passcode: 8498994.

About Ranpak

Founded in 1972, Ranpak's goal was to create the first environmentally responsible system to protect products during shipment. Ranpak’s mission is to deliver sustainable packaging solutions that help improve supply chain performance and costs, reduce environmental impact, and support a variety of growing business needs globally. The development and improvement of materials, systems and total solution concepts have earned Ranpak a reputation as an innovative leader in e-commerce and industrial supply chain solutions. Ranpak is headquartered in Concord Township, Ohio and has approximately 850 employees. Additional information about Ranpak can be found on its website: https://www.ranpak.com.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 428 M - -
Net income 2022 8,52 M - -
Net Debt 2022 284 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 151x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 272 M 1 272 M -
EV / Sales 2022 3,64x
EV / Sales 2023 3,16x
Nbr of Employees 875
Free-Float 93,1%
