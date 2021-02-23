Log in
Ranpak : to Hold Conference Call to Discuss Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results

02/23/2021 | 01:48pm EST
Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE: PACK) announced today that it will release its fourth quarter and full year 2020 results at approximately 7:30 a.m. (ET) on Thursday, March 4, 2021 and will host a conference call and webcast at 8:30 a.m. (ET) on that day.

The conference call and earnings presentation will be webcast live at the following link: https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/2947572/E19999B34CD7E6ABFCC15CB8C3E17943. Investors who cannot access the webcast may listen to the conference call live via telephone by dialing (833) 579-0916 or (778) 560-2805 and use the Conference ID: 5561019.

A telephonic replay of the webcast also will be available starting at 11:30 a.m. (ET) on Thursday, March 4, 2021, and ending at 11:59 p.m. (ET) on Thursday, March 11, 2021. To listen to the replay, please dial (800) 585-8367 or (416) 621-4642 and use the Conference ID: 5561019.

About Ranpak

Founded in 1972, Ranpak's goal was to create the first environmentally responsible system to protect products during shipment. The development and improvement of materials, systems and total solution concepts have earned Ranpak a reputation as an innovative leader in e-commerce and industrial supply chain solutions. Ranpak is headquartered in Concord Township, Ohio and has approximately 600 employees.


© Business Wire 2021
