Award recognizes automation executive’s accomplishments to transform industrial supply chain landscape

Ranpak Holdings Corp. (“Ranpak”) (NYSE: PACK), a global leader of environmentally sustainable, paper-based packaging solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains, today announced Supply & Demand Chain Executive, the only publication covering the entire global supply chain, has named Bryan Boatner, Managing Director of Automation, as one of the winners of this year’s Pros to Know award.

Boatner, who joined Ranpak in 2023, has extensive experience in factory automation, barcode scanning, warehouse automation, machine vision, and robotics integration. As Managing Director of Automation, he is accelerating the company’s packaging automation capabilities and mission as Ranpak expands its portfolio of modular, innovative, and sustainable packaging automation solutions, providing deep insights into both the technology and business elements of the next-generation supply chain.

“The last year has been momentous for Ranpak as we continue to drive innovation across our broader automation portfolio, positioning us for continued success in 2024 and beyond,” said Bryan Boatner. “It is an honor to be named to Supply & Demand Chain Executive’s list of leaders transforming the fast-moving supply chain landscape. I am excited about the tremendous progress we are making to help customers achieve a lower total cost of ownership, improved environmental footprint, and enhanced quality and throughput.”

Pros to Know recognizes outstanding executives whose accomplishments offer a roadmap for other leaders to leverage supply chain for competitive advantage. This recognition is for the Lifetime Achievement Award, honoring company leaders who’ve made outstanding contributions to the supply chain space.

"Many of today's supply chain pros are more than just leaders within their space; they're innovators, decision makers, pioneers of change and growth. They've spent the last year (and more) creating safer, more efficient supply chains," says Marina Mayer, editor-in-chief of Food Logistics and Supply & Demand Chain Executive. “New this year, we broke the award down into four distinct categories: Top Warehousing Stars; Top Procurement Stars; Rising Stars; and Lifetime Achievement. These winners continue to go above and beyond to overcome challenges, advance supply chain management and make the impossible, possible.”

Recipients of this year’s award will be profiled in Supply & Demand Chain Executive’s March 2024 issue, which will be distributed at MODEX 2024 and at www.SDCExec.com.

About Ranpak

Founded in 1972, Ranpak's goal was to create the first environmentally responsible system to protect products during shipment. Ranpak’s mission is to deliver sustainable packaging solutions that help improve supply chain performance and costs, reduce environmental impact, and support a variety of growing business needs globally. The development and improvement of materials, systems and total solution concepts have earned Ranpak a reputation as an innovative leader in e-commerce and industrial supply chain solutions. Ranpak is headquartered in Concord Township, Ohio and has approximately 800 employees. Additional information about Ranpak can be found on its website: https://www.ranpak.com.

About Supply & Demand Chain Executive

Supply & Demand Chain Executive is the only supply chain publication covering the entire global supply chain, focusing on trucking, warehousing, packaging, procurement, risk management, professional development and more. Supply & Demand Chain Executive and its sister publication, Food Logistics, also operate SCN Summit and the Women in Supply Chain Forum. Go to www.SDCExec.com to learn more.

About IRONMARKETS

IRONMARKETS, formerly known as AC Business Media, is a leading business-to-business media and buyer engagement platform with a portfolio of renowned brands in heavy construction, asphalt, concrete, paving, rental, sustainability, landscape, manufacturing, logistics, and supply chain markets. IRONMARKETS delivers relevant, cutting-edge content to its audiences through its industry-leading digital properties, trade shows, conferences, videos, magazines, webinars, and newsletters. It also provides advertisers the analytics, data, and ability to reach their target audience. Learn more at https://www.iron.markets.

