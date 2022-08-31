Log in
    RAP1V   FI0009007355

RAPALA VMC CORPORATION

(RAP1V)
August 31, 2022
4.940 EUR   +2.60%
07/15TRANSCRIPT : Rapala VMC Corporation, H1 2022 Earnings Call, Jul 15, 2022
CI
07/14RAPALA VMC CORPORATION'S HALF YEAR REPORT H1/2022 : SALES AND PROFITABILITY DOWN FROM LAST YEAR IN A TOUGH MARKET ENVIRONMENT – STRONG IMPLEMENTATION OF ONE RAPALA VMC STRATEGY CONTINUED
GL
07/14Rapala VMC Corporation Reaffirms Group Earnings Guidance for 2022
CI
RAPALA VMC CORPORATION ISSUES A NEGATIVE PROFIT WARNING: EXPECTS FULL YEAR COMPARABLE OPERATING PROFIT TO BE SIGNIFICANTLY BELOW THE PREVIOUS YEAR

08/31/2022 | 12:01pm EDT
Rapala VMC Corporation
Stock Exchange Release
August 31, 2022 at 7:00 p.m. 

RAPALA VMC CORPORATION ISSUES A NEGATIVE PROFIT WARNING: EXPECTS FULL YEAR COMPARABLE OPERATING PROFIT TO BE SIGNIFICANTLY BELOW THE PREVIOUS YEAR

Rapala VMC Corporation (“Rapala VMC”) updates its full year outlook for 2022. Full year comparable operating profit (excluding mark-to-market valuations of operative currency derivatives and other items affecting comparability) for 2022 is expected to be significantly below previous year.

The key drivers behind the decreased outlook are that open water fishing season in 2022 was short and marked by strong destocking at retail level with very low purchase levels. Open-to-buy dollars at retail level are at a minimum level. Weathers were also abnormal in all key continents, which caused further pressure to the season. Secondly, the whole sport fishing market is globally impacted by the difficult macroeconomic outlook with the impacts from low consumer spending when energy prices are rocketing, and inflation is high. This is confirmed by sports retailers reports on bad performance on sales over the summer.

Despite the difficult trading conditions in 2022, strategy execution is not slowing down. On the contrary, it is being accelerated in several areas. As an example, supply chain and operations management areas have been accelerated in light of the fast post-covid market normalization. In the important and growing rod and reel category, Okuma is off to a very strong start in Europe. The high brand awareness, wide product range and great value of Okuma is well suitable for current market conditions. It is also rewarding to see that we are currently benefitting from our strong position in the winter fishing category, which has resulted in a strong start of the winter fishing season, confirming that there are pockets of growth, which the group will be utilizing despite the difficult trading conditions.

The updated outlook for 2022:

Rapala VMC group expects 2022 full year comparable operating profit (excluding mark-to-market valuations of operative currency derivatives and other items affecting comparability) to be significantly below the previous year.

The previous outlook for 2022 (issued on April 28, 2022):

The Group expects 2022 full year comparable operating profit (excluding mark-to-market valuations of operative currency derivatives and other items affecting comparability) to be below the previous year.

A more detailed review of Rapala VMC’s possible risks and uncertainties can be found on the company’s website www.rapalavmc.com and in the Short-term Outlook and Risks section of the Half year financial report release published on July 14, 2022.

Helsinki, 31 August 2022

RAPALA VMC CORPORATION
Nicolas Cederström Warchalowski
President and Chief Executive Officer

For further information:
Olli Aho, Investor Relations, tel. +358 9 7562 540

Distribution: Nasdaq Helsinki and main media

About Rapala VMC Corporation

Rapala group is the world’s leading fishing tackle company and the global market leader in fishing lures, treble hooks and fishing related knives and tools. Group has a strong global position also in other fishing categories and Rapala’s distribution network is largest in the fishing industry. The main manufacturing facilities are in Finland, France, Estonia, and the UK. Rapala group’s brand portfolio includes the leading brand in the industry, Rapala, and other global brands like VMC, Sufix, Storm, Blue Fox, Luhr Jensen, Williamson, Dynamite Baits, Mora Ice, StrikeMaster, Marttiini, Peltonen and 13 Fishing outside of the USA as well as Okuma in Europe. Group, with net sales of EUR 294 million in 2021, employs some 1 800 people in approximately 40 countries. Rapala VMC Corporation’s share is listed and traded on the Nasdaq Helsinki stock exchange since 1998.


 

All news about RAPALA VMC CORPORATION
07/15TRANSCRIPT : Rapala VMC Corporation, H1 2022 Earnings Call, Jul 15, 2022
CI
07/14RAPALA VMC CORPORATION'S HALF YEAR R : SALES AND PROFITABILITY DOWN FROM LAST YEAR IN A TO..
GL
07/14Rapala VMC Corporation Reaffirms Group Earnings Guidance for 2022
CI
07/14Rapala VMC Corporation Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2022
CI
05/10RAPALA VMC CORPORATION : Changes in the global management team
GL
05/10RAPALA VMC CORPORATION : Changes in the global management team
AQ
05/10Rapala VMC Corporation Announces Retirment of Lars Ollberg as Chief Operating Officer
CI
05/04Notification of transactions by managers and their closely associated persons
GL
05/04Notification of transactions by managers and their closely associated persons
AQ
04/28RAPALA VMC CORP. ISSUES A NEGATIVE P : Expects full year comparable operating profit to be..
GL
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 279 M 279 M 279 M
Net income 2022 7,90 M 7,91 M 7,91 M
Net Debt 2022 86,4 M 86,5 M 86,5 M
P/E ratio 2022 22,9x
Yield 2022 2,08%
Capitalization 187 M 188 M 188 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,98x
EV / Sales 2023 0,87x
Nbr of Employees 1 777
Free-Float 37,5%
Technical analysis trends RAPALA VMC CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 4,82 €
Average target price 6,50 €
Spread / Average Target 35,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Nicolas Warchalowski President & Chief Executive Officer
Cavander Jan-Elof Financial Analyst
Louis Audemard d'Alancon Chairman
Eero Olavi Makkonen Independent Non-Executive Director
Julia Aubertin Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RAPALA VMC CORPORATION-44.78%188
CALLAWAY GOLF COMPANY-17.13%4 202
ACUSHNET HOLDINGS CORP.-8.25%3 466
ASICS CORPORATION-0.78%3 340
PELOTON INTERACTIVE, INC.-73.21%3 241
FLUIDRA, S.A.-54.55%3 042