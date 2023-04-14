Rapala VMC Corporation: NOTIFICATION OF TRANSACTIONS BY MANAGERS AND THEIR CLOSELY ASSOCIATED PERSONS

RAPALA VMC CORPORATION, Managers’ transactions, April 13, 2023 at 5:00 p.m. EET
Rapala VMC Corporation has received on April 13, 2023 the following notification pursuant to Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation from a person closely associated with a person discharging managerial responsibilities in Rapala VMC Corporation.
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Oy Rosaco Ab
Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member
Person discharging managerial responsibilities in issuer
Name: Alexander Rosenlew
Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member
Issuer
Name: Rapala VMC Corporation
LEI: 7437009TB42O2AB3JW91
Initial notification
Reference number: 28598/8/8
Transaction details
Transaction date: 2023-04-06
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument: Share
ISIN: FI0009007355
Nature of the transaction: Acquisition
Volume: 500
Unit price: 4.05000
Volume: 441
Unit price: 4.01000
Volume: 720
Unit price: 4.00000
Volume: 500
Unit price: 4.05000
Volume: 97
Unit price: 4.10000
Volume: 294
Unit price: 4.10000
Volume: 5
Unit price: 4.10000
Volume: 610
Unit price: 4.10000
Volume: 130
Unit price: 4.10000
Volume: 340
Unit price: 4.10000
Volume: 480
Unit price: 4.10000
Volume: 15
Unit price: 4.10000
Volume: 243
Unit price: 4.10000
Volume: 637
Unit price: 4.10000
Volume: 352
Unit price: 4.10000
Volume: 64
Unit price: 4.10000
Volume: 121
Unit price: 4.10000
Volume: 546
Unit price: 4.10000
Aggregated transactions
Volume: 6 095
Volume weighted average price: 4.07347
For further information, please contact:
General Counsel, Tuomo Leino, tel. +358 9 7562 540
Distribution: Nasdaq Helsinki and main media
About Rapala VMC Corporation
Rapala VMC group is the world’s leading fishing tackle company and the global market leader in fishing lures, treble hooks and fishing related knives and tools. Group has a strong global position also in other fishing categories and Rapala VMC’s distribution network is largest in the fishing industry. The main manufacturing facilities are in Finland, France, Estonia, and the UK. Rapala VMC group’s brand portfolio includes the leading brand in the industry, Rapala, and other global brands like VMC, Sufix, Storm, Blue Fox, Luhr Jensen, Williamson, Dynamite Baits, Mora Ice, StrikeMaster, Marttiini, Peltonen and 13 Fishing outside of the USA as well as Okuma in Europe. Group, with net sales of EUR 274 million in 2022, employs some 1 500 people in approximately 40 countries. Rapala VMC Corporation’s share is listed and traded on the Nasdaq Helsinki stock exchange since 1998.