    RAP1V   FI0009007355

RAPALA VMC CORPORATION

(RAP1V)
Delayed Nasdaq Helsinki  -  07:16:41 2023-04-14 am EDT
4.000 EUR   +0.25%
10:01aRapala Vmc Corporation : Notification of transactions by managers and their closely associated persons
GL
10:01aRapala Vmc Corporation : Notification of transactions by managers and their closely associated persons
GL
04/06Rapala Vmc Corporation : Notification of transactions by managers and their closely associated persons
GL
Rapala VMC Corporation: NOTIFICATION OF TRANSACTIONS BY MANAGERS AND THEIR CLOSELY ASSOCIATED PERSONS

04/14/2023 | 10:01am EDT
RAPALA VMC CORPORATION, Managers’ transactions, April 13, 2023 at 5:00 p.m. EET


Rapala VMC Corporation has received on April 13, 2023 the following notification pursuant to Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation from a person closely associated with a person discharging managerial responsibilities in Rapala VMC Corporation.


Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Oy Rosaco Ab
Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member


Person discharging managerial responsibilities in issuer
Name: Alexander Rosenlew
Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member

Issuer
Name: Rapala VMC Corporation
LEI: 7437009TB42O2AB3JW91


Initial notification
Reference number: 28598/8/8


Transaction details
Transaction date: 2023-04-06
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument: Share
ISIN: FI0009007355
Nature of the transaction: Acquisition
Volume: 500
Unit price: 4.05000
Volume: 441
Unit price: 4.01000
Volume: 720
Unit price: 4.00000
Volume: 500
Unit price: 4.05000
Volume: 97
Unit price: 4.10000
Volume: 294
Unit price: 4.10000
Volume: 5
Unit price: 4.10000
Volume: 610
Unit price: 4.10000
Volume: 130
Unit price: 4.10000
Volume: 340
Unit price: 4.10000
Volume: 480
Unit price: 4.10000
Volume: 15
Unit price: 4.10000
Volume: 243
Unit price: 4.10000
Volume: 637
Unit price: 4.10000
Volume: 352
Unit price: 4.10000
Volume: 64
Unit price: 4.10000
Volume: 121
Unit price: 4.10000
Volume: 546
Unit price: 4.10000

Aggregated transactions
Volume: 6 095
Volume weighted average price: 4.07347


For further information, please contact:
General Counsel, Tuomo Leino, tel. +358 9 7562 540

Distribution: Nasdaq Helsinki and main media

About Rapala VMC Corporation
Rapala VMC group is the world’s leading fishing tackle company and the global market leader in fishing lures, treble hooks and fishing related knives and tools. Group has a strong global position also in other fishing categories and Rapala VMC’s distribution network is largest in the fishing industry. The main manufacturing facilities are in Finland, France, Estonia, and the UK. Rapala VMC group’s brand portfolio includes the leading brand in the industry, Rapala, and other global brands like VMC, Sufix, Storm, Blue Fox, Luhr Jensen, Williamson, Dynamite Baits, Mora Ice, StrikeMaster, Marttiini, Peltonen and 13 Fishing outside of the USA as well as Okuma in Europe. Group, with net sales of EUR 274 million in 2022, employs some 1 500 people in approximately 40 countries. Rapala VMC Corporation’s share is listed and traded on the Nasdaq Helsinki stock exchange since 1998.



Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 268 M 296 M 296 M
Net income 2023 6,80 M 7,52 M 7,52 M
Net Debt 2023 92,1 M 102 M 102 M
P/E ratio 2023 23,5x
Yield 2023 2,51%
Capitalization 155 M 171 M 171 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,92x
EV / Sales 2024 0,81x
Nbr of Employees 1 543
Free-Float 37,4%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 3,99 €
Average target price 4,50 €
Spread / Average Target 12,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Louis Audemard d'Alancon Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Cavander Jan-Elof Financial Analyst
Stanislas de Castelnau Executive Vice President & Head of Operations
Julia Aubertin Independent Non-Executive Director
Emmanuel Viellard Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RAPALA VMC CORPORATION-20.20%171
ASICS CORPORATION31.09%5 284
TOPGOLF CALLAWAY BRANDS CORP.13.32%4 147
PELOTON INTERACTIVE, INC.27.46%3 502
ACUSHNET HOLDINGS CORP.17.00%3 326
FLUIDRA, S.A.3.99%3 110
