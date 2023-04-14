Rapala VMC Corporation: NOTIFICATION OF TRANSACTIONS BY MANAGERS AND THEIR CLOSELY ASSOCIATED PERSONS
RAPALA VMC CORPORATION, Managers’ transactions, April 13, 2023 at 5:00 p.m. EET
Rapala VMC Corporation has received on April 13, 2023 the following notification pursuant to Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation from a person closely associated with a person discharging managerial responsibilities in Rapala VMC Corporation.
Person subject to the notification requirement Name: Oy Rosaco Ab Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member
Person discharging managerial responsibilities in issuer Name: Alexander Rosenlew Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member
Transaction details Transaction date: 2023-04-06 Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL) Instrument: Share ISIN: FI0009007355 Nature of the transaction: Acquisition Volume: 500 Unit price: 4.05000 Volume: 441 Unit price: 4.01000 Volume: 720 Unit price: 4.00000 Volume: 500 Unit price: 4.05000 Volume: 97 Unit price: 4.10000 Volume: 294 Unit price: 4.10000 Volume: 5 Unit price: 4.10000 Volume: 610 Unit price: 4.10000 Volume: 130 Unit price: 4.10000 Volume: 340 Unit price: 4.10000 Volume: 480 Unit price: 4.10000 Volume: 15 Unit price: 4.10000 Volume: 243 Unit price: 4.10000 Volume: 637 Unit price: 4.10000 Volume: 352 Unit price: 4.10000 Volume: 64 Unit price: 4.10000 Volume: 121 Unit price: 4.10000 Volume: 546 Unit price: 4.10000
Aggregated transactions Volume: 6 095 Volume weighted average price: 4.07347
For further information, please contact: General Counsel, Tuomo Leino, tel. +358 9 7562 540
Distribution: Nasdaq Helsinki and main media
About Rapala VMC Corporation Rapala VMC group is the world’s leading fishing tackle company and the global market leader in fishing lures, treble hooks and fishing related knives and tools. Group has a strong global position also in other fishing categories and Rapala VMC’s distribution network is largest in the fishing industry. The main manufacturing facilities are in Finland, France, Estonia, and the UK. Rapala VMC group’s brand portfolio includes the leading brand in the industry, Rapala, and other global brands like VMC, Sufix, Storm, Blue Fox, Luhr Jensen, Williamson, Dynamite Baits, Mora Ice, StrikeMaster, Marttiini, Peltonen and 13 Fishing outside of the USA as well as Okuma in Europe. Group, with net sales of EUR 274 million in 2022, employs some 1 500 people in approximately 40 countries. Rapala VMC Corporation’s share is listed and traded on the Nasdaq Helsinki stock exchange since 1998.