Rapala VMC Corporation: Share repurchase 9.3.2022
|Rapala VMC Corporation
|Stock Exchange Release
|9.3.2022
|RAPALA VMC CORPORATION: Share repurchase 9.3.2022
|In the NASDAQ OMX Helsinki
|Trade date
|9.3.2022
|Bourse trade
|Buy
|Share
|RAP1V
|
|Amount
|4,000
|Shares
|Average price/ share
|6,3925
|EUR
|Total cost
|25,570.00
|EUR
|Company now holds a total of 86 135 shares
|including the shares repurchased on 9.3.2022
|On behalf of Rapala VMC Corporation
|Nordea Bank Finland Plc
|Janne Sarvikivi
|Sami Huttunen
|For further information:
|Olli Aho
|Investor Relations, tel. +358 9 7562 540
|www.rapalavmc.com
