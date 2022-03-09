Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Finland
  4. Nasdaq Helsinki
  5. Rapala VMC Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RAP1V   FI0009007355

RAPALA VMC CORPORATION

(RAP1V)
  Report
Cours en différé.  Delayed Nasdaq Helsinki  -  03/22 11:29:54 am
6.62 EUR   +6.77%
11:31aRAPALA VMC CORPORATION : Share repurchase 9.3.2022
GL
11:31aRAPALA VMC CORPORATION : Share repurchase 9.3.2022
GL
03/08RAPALA VMC CORPORATION : Share repurchase 8.3.2022
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Rapala VMC Corporation: Share repurchase 9.3.2022

03/09/2022 | 11:31am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook



Rapala VMC CorporationStock Exchange Release9.3.2022
   
   
RAPALA VMC CORPORATION: Share repurchase 9.3.2022
   
In the NASDAQ OMX Helsinki  
   
Trade date 9.3.2022 
Bourse trade Buy 
Share RAP1V 
Amount 4,000Shares
Average price/ share 6,3925EUR
Total cost 25,570.00EUR
   
   
Company now holds a total of 86 135 shares 
including the shares repurchased on 9.3.2022 
   
   
On behalf of Rapala VMC Corporation 
   
Nordea Bank Finland Plc  
   
Janne Sarvikivi Sami Huttunen 
   
   
   
For further information:  
Olli Aho  
Investor Relations, tel. +358 9 7562 540 
   
www.rapalavmc.com  



 

 

Attachment


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2022
All news about RAPALA VMC CORPORATION
11:31aRAPALA VMC CORPORATION : Share repurchase 9.3.2022
GL
11:31aRAPALA VMC CORPORATION : Share repurchase 9.3.2022
GL
03/08RAPALA VMC CORPORATION : Share repurchase 8.3.2022
GL
03/07RAPALA VMRAPALA VMC CORPORATION : Share repurchase 7.3.2022C Corporation:
AQ
03/04RAPALA VMC CORPORATION : Share repurchase 4.3.2022
GL
03/04RAPALA VMC CORPORATION : Share repurchase 4.3.2022
GL
03/04RAPALA VMC CORPORATION : Notification of transactions by managers and their closely assoc..
GL
03/04RAPALA VMC CORPORATION : Notification of transactions by managers and their closely associ..
AQ
03/03RAPALA VMC CORPORATION : Share repurchase 3.3.2022
AQ
03/02Rapala VMC Corporation Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 20..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 296 M 322 M 322 M
Net income 2022 20,4 M 22,2 M 22,2 M
Net Debt 2022 58,7 M 63,9 M 63,9 M
P/E ratio 2022 11,7x
Yield 2022 3,23%
Capitalization 241 M 263 M 263 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,01x
EV / Sales 2023 0,97x
Nbr of Employees 1 757
Free-Float 37,3%
Chart RAPALA VMC CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Rapala VMC Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RAPALA VMC CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 6,20 €
Average target price 8,50 €
Spread / Average Target 37,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Nicolas Warchalowski President & Chief Executive Officer
Cavander Jan-Elof Financial Analyst
Louis Audemard d'Alancon Chairman
Lars Ollberg Chief Operating Officer
Eero Olavi Makkonen Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RAPALA VMC CORPORATION-28.90%263
PELOTON INTERACTIVE, INC.-36.94%7 478
CALLAWAY GOLF COMPANY-21.14%4 007
ASICS CORPORATION-23.53%3 085
ACUSHNET HOLDINGS CORP.-21.59%3 012
MIPS AB (PUBL)-43.30%1 766