Rapala VMC : FY 2020 Presentaatio

02/10/2021
RAPALA VMC CORPORATION

FULL YEAR 2020

COMPARABLE OPERATING PROFIT GREW FROM LAST YEAR; SUCCESFULL AND FORCEFUL ACTIONS LED TO SIGNIFICANT REDUCTION IN INVENTORIES

NET SALES

COMPARABLE OPERATING PROFIT

INVENTORY VALUE

(MEUR)

(MEUR)

(MEUR)

GROUP PRODUCTS

3RD PARTY

2018 FY

2017 FY

2018 FY

2019 FY

2020 FY

2017 FY

2019 FY

2020 FY

2017 FY

2018 FY

2019 FY

2020 FY

  • FX comparable change: -2.5% (-6.7 MEUR)

  • Group Products sales grew from 2019 by 4% using comparable FX rates

  • Termination of Shimano distribution in non-JV countries as well as termination of certain other Third Party distribution agreements decreased total net sales from 2019

  • FX comparable change: +24.8% (+4.3 MEUR)

  • The increased profitability was driven by improved gross margin as the share of higher margin Group Products sales of total sales increased and decrease in operating expenses

  • FX comparable change: -22.4% (-19.8 MEUR)

  • Low year-end inventory value driven by tight control in inventory and centralized purchase quota allocations

SALES GROWTH IN NORTH AMERICA

NORTH AMERICA

  • FX comparable change: +8.1% (+8.3 MEUR)

  • Solid growth driven by rapid ramp-up from June onwards

  • 2019 FY56.6

  • 2020 FY41.6

  • 2019 FY104.2

  • 2020 FY110.2

  • 2019 FY81.3

  • 2020 FY79.8

--6%+2%

  • 2019 FY33.3

  • 2020 FY29.7

NORDIC

REST OF EUROPE

REST OF THE WORLD

  • FX comparable change: -26.1% (-14.7 MEUR) FX comparable change: +0.7% (+0.5 MEUR)

  • • • Group Product sales grew, but the termination of Shimano distribution kept the total sales figures on 2019 levelNegative sales impact from the termination of Shimano and certain other Third Party distribution agreements. In addition, poor winter conditions reduced the winter sport sales in first quarter

  • Sales grew in Group fishing products from the comparison period

  • FX comparable change: -2.6% (-0.8 MEUR)

  • Sales heavily hit by the pandemic on the first half. On the second half sales began to recover, but the recovery was slower than in other markets and did not reach the full sales figures of the comparison period

  • The termination of Shimano distribution also had a negative impact on the sales

CASH FLOW AND WORKING CAPITAL

  • Total working capital was 83.9

    • Inventories decreased by 23.8 MEUR and was driven by tight control in inventory and centralized purchase quota allocations

  • Cash flow from operations at a high level of 42.5 MEUR

    • A key driver for the record cash flow was the positive development of working capital

    • Successful implementation and execution of the COVID-19 mitigation plan

FINANCIAL POSITION

  • Liquidity position of the Group was good. Undrawn committed long-term credit facilities amounted to 10.0 MEUR. Gearing ratio decreased significantly and equity-to-assets ratio improved slightly from last year.

  • The financial covenants include limits on the amount of indebtedness, available liquidity, EBITDA as well as gearing ratio. The Group is currently compliant with all financial covenants and expects to comply with all requirements set in the financing agreements also in the future

SHORT-TERM OUTLOOK AND GUIDANCE

  • General market outlook for fishing products in North America and Europe is positive and end-consumer demand for recreational fishing products is currently on a good level in the Group's key markets. In Europe, exit of Shimano

    business and termination of certain other Third Party Products businesses decreases net sales and affects consequently market visibility for 2021 for the region. Net sales for these businesses, which the Group will exit, were in the range of 30 MEUR in 2020. Additionally, the ongoing negotiations with Shimano to end the joint ownership of distribution companies in Russia, Kazakhstan, Czech, Belarus, Hungary, Romania and Croatia might have impacts on the business performance for these countries also in the Group Products segment.

  • The Group's supply chain, including own factories and subcontractors, is currently working robustly and fulfilling customer orders. However, uncertainties caused by the COVID-19 pandemic continue to impact and increase risks for the Group. The pandemic can impact the operating environment of the Group in various ways, including lockdowns, store closures, social distancing rules and overall change in consumer confidence. In addition, weather changes may affect the sales of the Group

  • The Group expects 2021 full year comparable operating profit (excluding mark-to-market valuations of operative currency derivatives and other items affecting comparability) to be in line or above from the previous year

KEY FIGURES

MEUR

2020 FY

2019 FY

Net sales

261.3

275.4

Operating profit

10.7

13.4

Operating profit, % of net sales

4.1 %

4.9 %

Comparable operating profit

21.5

17.8

Comparable operating profit, % of net sales

8.2 %

6.5 %

Net profit for the period

3.4

4.1

EPS (basic), EUR

0.04

0.10

Cash flow from operations

42.5

25.9

Net interest-bearing debt

45.2

74.6

ROCE, %

5.2 %

6.0 %

Gearing, %

31.6 %

49.2 %

Equity to assets, %

52.5 %

52.4 %

GEOGRAPHICAL NET SALES

PROFIT AND LOSS STATEMENT

MEUR

2020 FY

2019 FY

Net sales

261.3

275.4

Other operating income

1.6

2.2

Materials and services

125.4

131.2

Personnel expenses

69.4

71.6

Other costs and expenses

41.0

48.6

Share of results in associates and joint ventures

-0.8

-0.2

EBITDA

26.2

26.0

Depreciation, amortization and impairments

15.5

12.6

OPERATING PROFIT (EBIT)

10.7

13.4

Financial income and expenses

4.2

3.6

PROFIT BEFORE TAXES

6.6

9.8

Income taxes

3.2

5.8

NET PROFIT FOR THE PERIOD

3.4

4.1

BALANCE SHEET

MEUR

2020 FY

2019 FY

ASSETS

Non-current assets

Intangible assets

71.2

75.5

Property, plant and equipment

22.6

26.9

Right-of-use asset

10.4

13.3

Non-current assets

Interest-bearing

7.2

7.8

Non-interest-bearing

11.7

9.2

123.1

132.8

Current assets

Inventories

68.8

92.6

Current assets

Interest-bearing

-

-

Non-interest-bearing

53.0

51.8

Cash and cash equivalents

27.9

12.3

149.8

156.7

TOTAL ASSETS

272.9

289.5

EQUITY AND LIABILITIES

Equity

Equity attributable to the equity holders of the company

112.8

121.9

Non-controlling interests

5.2

4.6

Hybrid bond

25.0

25.0

143.0

151.6

Non-current liabilities

Interest-bearing

52.7

46.0

Non-interest-bearing

8.7

8.5

Lease liabilities

8.0

9.0

69.4

63.5

Current liabilities

Interest-bearing

15.1

35.3

Non-interest-bearing

41.0

34.7

Lease liabilities

4.5

4.4

60.5

74.4

TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES

272.9

289.5

SHARES AND SHAREHOLDERS

Share Price Index Performance

170

160

150

140

130

120

110

100

90

80

70

12/19

110

03/20 06/20

OMX Nordic Small Cap

Share Price Development, 2016-2020

100

90

80

70

60

50

40

12/15

2,012/20

12/16

12/17 12/18

Rapala VMC Corp

Rapala VMC Corp

SHARE RELATED DATA (12/2020)

Market capitalization 12-month high / low

All-time high / low

168.1 MEUR 4.58 / 2.15 EUR 8.40 / 2.15 EUR

MAJOR SHAREHOLDERS (12/2020)

% OF TOTAL

Viellard Migeon & Cie

Sofina S.A.

38.5 % 19.2 %

09/20

12/20

Nordea Funds

The State Pension Fund

Shimano Singapore Private Limited

Taaleritehdas Funds

12.3 % 3.3 % 2.3 % 1.5 %

4,8

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance 4,4

0.7 %

4,0

Coble James Jay

0.6 %

3,6

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance

0.4 %

3,2

Säästöpankki Funds 2,8

0.3 %

2,4

Own shares

1.2 %

12/19

Disclaimer

Rapala VMC Oyj published this content on 10 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 265 M 321 M 321 M
Net income 2020 1,80 M 2,18 M 2,18 M
Net Debt 2020 82,4 M 100,0 M 100,0 M
P/E ratio 2020 108x
Yield 2020 1,11%
Capitalization 209 M 253 M 253 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,10x
EV / Sales 2021 1,06x
Nbr of Employees 2 051
Free-Float 56,4%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Nicolas Warchalowski President & Chief Executive Officer
Cavander Jan-Elof Chief Financial Officer
Louis Audemard d'Alancon Chairman
Lars Ollberg Chief Operating Officer
Eero Olavi Makkonen Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RAPALA VMC CORPORATION24.31%253
PELOTON INTERACTIVE, INC.-4.44%42 700
ACUSHNET HOLDINGS CORP.16.21%3 478
ASICS CORPORATION-0.51%3 404
CALLAWAY GOLF COMPANY32.19%2 989
TECHNOGYM S.P.A.-0.38%2 230
