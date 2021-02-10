Rapala VMC : FY 2020 Presentaatio

• General market outlook for fishing products in North America and Europe is positive and end-consumer demand for recreational fishing products is currently on a good level in the Group's key markets. In Europe, exit of Shimano

business and termination of certain other Third Party Products businesses decreases net sales and affects consequently market visibility for 2021 for the region. Net sales for these businesses, which the Group will exit, were in the range of 30 MEUR in 2020. Additionally, the ongoing negotiations with Shimano to end the joint ownership of distribution companies in Russia, Kazakhstan, Czech, Belarus, Hungary, Romania and Croatia might have impacts on the business performance for these countries also in the Group Products segment.