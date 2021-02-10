Rapala VMC : FY 2020 Presentaatio

• •Group Product sales grew, but the termination of Shimano distribution kept the total sales figures on 2019 levelNegative sales impact from the termination of Shimano and certain other Third Partydistribution agreements. In addition, poorwinter conditions reduced the winter sport sales in first quarter
•Sales grew in Group fishing products from the comparison period
•FX comparable change: -2.6% (-0.8 MEUR)
•Sales heavily hit by the pandemic on the first half. On the second half sales began to recover,but the recovery was slower than in othermarkets and did not reach the full sales figures of the comparison period
•The termination of Shimano distribution also had a negative impact on the sales
CASH FLOW AND WORKING CAPITAL
•Total working capital was 83.9
•Inventories decreased by 23.8 MEUR and was driven by tight control in inventory and centralized purchase quota allocations
•Cash flow from operations at a high level of 42.5 MEUR
•A key driver for the record cash flow was the positive development of working capital
•Successful implementation and execution of the COVID-19 mitigation plan
FINANCIAL POSITION
•Liquidity position of the Group was good. Undrawn committed long-term credit facilities amounted to10.0 MEUR. Gearing ratio decreased significantly and equity-to-assets ratio improved slightly from last year.
•The financial covenants include limits on the amount of indebtedness, available liquidity, EBITDA as well as gearing ratio. The Group is currently compliant with all financial covenants and expects to comply withall requirements set in the financing agreements also in the future
SHORT-TERM OUTLOOK AND GUIDANCE
•General market outlook for fishing products in North America and Europe is positive and end-consumer demandfor recreational fishing products is currently on a good level in the Group's key markets. In Europe, exit of Shimano
business and termination of certain other Third Party Products businesses decreases net sales and affects consequently market visibility for 2021 for the region. Net sales for these businesses, which the Group will exit, were in the range of 30 MEUR in 2020. Additionally, the ongoing negotiations with Shimano to end the jointownership of distribution companies in Russia, Kazakhstan, Czech, Belarus, Hungary, Romania and Croatia mighthave impacts on the business performance for these countries also in the Group Products segment.
•The Group's supply chain, including own factories and subcontractors, is currently working robustly and fulfillingcustomer orders. However, uncertainties caused by the COVID-19 pandemic continue to impact and increase risksfor the Group. The pandemic can impact the operating environment of the Group in various ways, includinglockdowns, store closures, social distancing rules and overall change in consumer confidence. In addition, weather changes may affect the sales of the Group
•The Group expects 2021 full year comparable operating profit(excluding mark-to-market valuations of operativecurrency derivatives and other items affecting comparability)to be in line or above from the previous year
KEY FIGURES
MEUR
2020 FY
2019 FY
Net sales
261.3
275.4
Operating profit
10.7
13.4
Operating profit, % of net sales
4.1 %
4.9 %
Comparable operating profit
21.5
17.8
Comparable operating profit, % of net sales
8.2 %
6.5 %
Net profit for the period
3.4
4.1
EPS (basic), EUR
0.04
0.10
Cash flow from operations
42.5
25.9
Net interest-bearing debt
45.2
74.6
ROCE, %
5.2 %
6.0 %
Gearing, %
31.6 %
49.2 %
Equity to assets, %
52.5 %
52.4 %
GEOGRAPHICAL NET SALES
PROFIT AND LOSS STATEMENT
MEUR
2020 FY
2019 FY
Net sales
261.3
275.4
Other operating income
1.6
2.2
Materials and services
125.4
131.2
Personnel expenses
69.4
71.6
Other costs and expenses
41.0
48.6
Share of results in associates and joint ventures
-0.8
-0.2
EBITDA
26.2
26.0
Depreciation, amortization and impairments
15.5
12.6
OPERATING PROFIT (EBIT)
10.7
13.4
Financial income and expenses
4.2
3.6
PROFIT BEFORE TAXES
6.6
9.8
Income taxes
3.2
5.8
NET PROFIT FOR THE PERIOD
3.4
4.1
BALANCE SHEET
MEUR
2020 FY
2019 FY
ASSETS
Non-current assets
Intangible assets
71.2
75.5
Property, plant and equipment
22.6
26.9
Right-of-use asset
10.4
13.3
Non-current assets
Interest-bearing
7.2
7.8
Non-interest-bearing
11.7
9.2
123.1
132.8
Current assets
Inventories
68.8
92.6
Current assets
Interest-bearing
-
-
Non-interest-bearing
53.0
51.8
Cash and cash equivalents
27.9
12.3
149.8
156.7
TOTAL ASSETS
272.9
289.5
EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
Equity
Equity attributable to the equity holders of the company
Rapala VMC Oyj published this content on 10 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 February 2021 09:36:02 UTC.