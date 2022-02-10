Rapala VMC : Financial Statement Release 2021

FINANCIAL STATEMENT RELEASE February 10, 2022 at 4:00 p.m.
RAPALA VMC CORPORATION'S ANNUAL ACCOUNTS 2021: ALL-TIME HIGH EBIT AND GROUP PRODUCT SALES - STRATEGY EXECUTION BITING HARD COUPLED WITH STRONG MARKET DEMAND
January-December (FY) in brief:
Net sales were 294.3 MEUR, up 13% from previous year (261.3). Organically sales were 14% higher than last
year.
Operating profit was 32.1 MEUR (10.7).
Comparable operating profit* was 32.7 MEUR (21.5).o Hybrid bond repaid successfully in November, 2021 o Cash flow from operations was 24.4 MEUR (42.5). o Net profit for the period was 19.8 MEUR (3.4). o Earnings per share was 0.45 EUR (0.04). o Dividend proposal is 0.15 EUR per share (- EUR). o 2022 guidance: Full year comparable operating profit to be in line with the previous year.
July-December (H2) in brief:
Exceptional swings between first and second half of the year both in 2020 and 2021 as these pandemics
impacted years have not followed regular seasonality
Net sales were 134.6 MEUR, down 7% from previous year (144.2). With comparable exchange rates sales were 7% lower than last year.
Operating profit was 5.8 MEUR (11.6).
Comparable operating profit* was 6.2 MEUR (17.3).o Cash flow from operations was 1.2 MEUR (29.1). o Net profit for the period was 1.7 MEUR (7.2). o Earnings per share was 0.02 EUR (0.16).
Excluding mark-to-market valuations of operative currency derivatives and other items affecting comparability. Other items affecting comparability include material restructuring costs, impairments, gains and losses on business combinations and disposals, insurance compensations and other non-operational items.
Rapala Group presents alternative performance measures to reflect the underlying business performance and to enhance comparability between financial periods. Alternative performance measures should not be considered in isolation as a substitute for measures of performance in accordance with IFRS. Definitions and reconciliation of key figures are presented in the financial section of the release.
President and CEO Nicolas Cederström Warchalowski: "Our Rapala VMC team members around the world stood shoulder-to-shoulder in 2021 and successfully navigated around all the pandemic related obstacles in our way to deliver an All-Time-Highrecord-breaking year. The health & safety of our team members have been in key focus from the very start of the pandemic, the strict operational watchtowers used in 2020 were kept in place also in 2021 and as a result Rapala VMC suffered relatively few pandemic related disruptions in 2021. On the contrary, we benefitted from the demand surge in the sport fishing industry.
I am so proud to look back at 2021 and feel very privileged to lead a team who together have accomplished these great results. We have several newly promoted managers in our group who really stepped up to the occasion and helped us deliver an overall impressive year.
Our net sales in 2021 increased by 13% to 294.3 MEUR despite the significant shortfall of having no Shimano and much less third party brands in our key European markets in 2021. With the increased focus on group brands, these brands achieved 227.7 MEUR of sales which also was a new record. We also achieved our highest comparable EBIT ever of 32.7 MEUR in 2021. On top, we fully repaid the costly hybrid bond in 2021, meaning that our balance sheet now is strong and will provide a great foundation for future growth.
1/22
FINANCIAL STATEMENT RELEASE February 10, 2022 at 4:00 p.m.
2021 marked a new chapter for Rapala VMC, in that our group no longer were to distribute Shimano in the largest markets in Europe. During 2021 several thousand of Shimano SKUs were resolutely phased out and several thousand of Okuma SKUs were being prepared for a pan European & Russia launch in 2022. A monumental task, which has resulted in that we in 2022 will begin to sell a rod & reel portfolio based entirely on group brands. This will provide a great robust growth pillar for our group for many years to come!
I am especially proud to announce, that I consider 2021 as our break-through year in terms of sustainability. Without clean and healthy waters, there would be no angling. And there certainly would be no Rapala VMC. Our ambition is to take a leading position in sustainability within the sport fishing industry by relentless work over the coming years. We know that we set the bar high, but this only inspires us to work harder.
With fewer management layers, less bureaucracy, less SKUs, fewer distribution centers, sharper brand strategies, an improved financial & operational platform Rapala VMC today moves faster, executes our strategy with more ease and we have more fun while working together as a tighter ONE RAPALA VMC team.
Having finalized the diligent clean-up of all legacy issues back in 2020, incl. the important ramp-down of the Batam production unit, our focus has shifted into becoming a united group brand & innovation driven sport fishing powerhouse. This great transformational growth journey has only begun, and it is with great excitement that I look forward to utilizing the full potential of Rapala VMC over the years to come and also take a leading position in sustainability within the sport fishing industry."
Key figures
H2
H2
Change
FY
FY
Change
MEUR
2021
2020
%
2021
2020
%
Net sales
134.6
144.2
-7%
294.3
261.3
+13%
Operating profit
5.8
11.6
-50%
32.1
10.7
+200%
% of net sales
4.3%
8.0%
10.9%
4.1%
Comparable operating profit *
6.2
17.3
-64%
32.7
21.5
+52%
% of net sales
4.6%
12.0%
11.1%
8.2%
Cash flow from operations
1.2
29.1
-96%
24.4
42.5
-43%
Gearing %
50.7%
31.6%
50.7%
31.6%
EPS, EUR
0.02
0.16
0.45
0.04
+1108%
Excluding mark-to-market valuations of operative currency derivatives and other items affecting comparability. "Other items affecting comparability" include material restructuring costs, impairments, gains and losses on business combinations and disposals, insurance compensations and other non-operational items.
Rapala Group presents alternative performance measures to reflect the underlying business performance and to enhance comparability between financial periods. Alternative performance measures should not be considered in isolation as a substitute for measures of performance in accordance with IFRS. Definitions and reconciliation of key figures are presented in the financial section of the release.
Market Environment
In 2021, trading conditions were on a good level and largely impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Retail and consumer demand was strong across the Group's key markets, and overall business environment was favorable supporting the Group's excellent performance. Popularity of outdoor activities remained on a high level even though COVID-19 restrictions started to ease globally compared to the prior year. Good winter season in Nordics and North America contributed also positively to winter sports and ice fishing businesses.
Business Review January-December 2021
The Group's net sales for the year were 13% above last year with reported translation exchange rates. With comparable translation exchange rates, net sales were organically up by 14% from the comparison period. Following
2/22
FINANCIAL STATEMENT RELEASE February 10, 2022 at 4:00 p.m.
the Group's fast execution of ONE RAPALA VMC strategy, Group Products sales grew strongly from 2020 across the main product categories, whereas Third Party sales decreased mainly due to the termination of certain Third Party distribution agreements.
North America
Sales in North America increased by 22% from the comparison period with reported translation exchange rates and by 26% with comparable translation exchange rates.
Consumer demand for fishing gear in the North American market was on a high level throughout the year. First half of the year was exceptional with continued strong demand from the end of 2020. Also, the second half was solid compared to the strong comparison period which was characterized by the surge in demand after COVID-19 restrictions. Overall, a very strong year in North America which is illustrated by the double-digit growth across the Group product categories.
Nordic
Sales in the Nordic market increased by 9% from the comparison period. With comparable translation exchange rates sales were up by 8%.
Improved retail and end-consumer demand for fishing gear and good winter conditions increased sales from the previous year. Sales grew steadily in both halves of the year mainly driven by the Group fishing and winter sports product categories. During the year 13 Fishing product offering was successfully launched and well received by customers in the Nordic market.
Rest of Europe
Sales in the Rest of Europe market increased by 1% from the comparison period. With comparable translation exchange rates sales were up by 2% from the previous year.
In the first half of the year, the Rest of Europe market sales increased significantly with continued strong demand from the end of 2020. In the second half of the year, market demand was still on a good level, but not as high as in the comparison period, leading to lower sales figures than in the second half of 2020. Overall, the Rest of Europe market sales grew from the comparison period driven by the Group product categories.
Rest of the World
With reported translation exchange rates, sales in the Rest of the World market increased by 12% from the comparison period. With comparable translation exchange rates, sales increased by 11% compared to the previous year.
In Rest of The World market demand for the Group´s offering was solid throughout the year, and majority of the regional areas witnessed healthy growth from the previous year. Market's fast recovery continued from the end of 2020, and sales development was especially strong in the first half of the year. Full year sales of the region grew with double digit pace despite the termination of certain Third Party distribution agreements having a significant negative sales impact.
3/22
FINANCIAL STATEMENT RELEASE
February 10, 2022
at 4:00 p.m.
External Net Sales by Area
FY
FY
Change
Comparable
MEUR
2021
2020
%
change %
North America
134.8
110.2
+22%
+26%
Nordic
45.5
41.6
+9%
+8%
Rest of Europe
80.6
79.8
+1%
+2%
Rest of the World
33.4
29.7
+12%
+11%
Total
294.3
261.3
+13%
+14%
H2
H2
Change
Comparable
MEUR
2021
2020
%
change %
North America
64.9
69.8
-7%
-7%
Nordic
20.2
19.3
+5%
+4%
Rest of Europe
33.7
38.2
-12%
-13%
Rest of the World
15.8
16.9
-7%
-9%
Total
134.6
144.2
-7%
-7%
Financial Results and Profitability
Comparable (excluding mark-to-market valuations of operative currency derivatives and other items affecting comparability) operating profit increased by 11.2 MEUR from the comparison period. The change in translation exchange rates was negative and with comparable translation exchange rates comparative operating profit increased by 11.8 MEUR. Reported operating profit increased by 21.4 MEUR from the previous year and the items affecting comparability had a negative impact of 0.6 MEUR (10.8) on reported operating profit.
Comparable operating profit margin was 11.1% (8.2) for the year. The increased profitability compared to the previous year was driven by the strong sales and more favorable product mix as the share of higher margin Group Products sales of total sales increased. Furthermore, good winter conditions had a positive impact on sales and profitability. Other key drivers behind the strong profitability included Group's supply chain ability to react fast to the rapid shift in demand and continuous actions to implement the ONE RAPALA VMC strategy.
Reported operating profit margin was 10.9% (4.1) for the year. Reported operating profit included impact of mark-to- market valuation of operative currency derivatives of -0.2 MEUR (-0.1). Net expenses of other items affecting comparability included in the reported operating profit were -0.4 MEUR (-10.7).
Total financial (net) expenses were 4.1 MEUR (4.2) for the year. Net interest and other financing expenses were 2.3 MEUR (3.2) and (net) foreign exchange expenses were 1.8 MEUR (1.0).
Net profit for the year increased by 16.4 MEUR and was 19.8 MEUR (3.4) and earnings per share was 0.45 EUR (0.04). The share of non-controlling interest in net profit was 1.5 MEUR (1.0).
4/22
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Rapala VMC Oyj published this content on 10 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 February 2022 15:02:05 UTC.