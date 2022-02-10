Rapala VMC : Financial Statement Release 2021

FINANCIAL STATEMENT RELEASE February 10, 2022 at 4:00 p.m.

2021 marked a new chapter for Rapala VMC, in that our group no longer were to distribute Shimano in the largest markets in Europe. During 2021 several thousand of Shimano SKUs were resolutely phased out and several thousand of Okuma SKUs were being prepared for a pan European & Russia launch in 2022. A monumental task, which has resulted in that we in 2022 will begin to sell a rod & reel portfolio based entirely on group brands. This will provide a great robust growth pillar for our group for many years to come!

I am especially proud to announce, that I consider 2021 as our break-through year in terms of sustainability. Without clean and healthy waters, there would be no angling. And there certainly would be no Rapala VMC. Our ambition is to take a leading position in sustainability within the sport fishing industry by relentless work over the coming years. We know that we set the bar high, but this only inspires us to work harder.

With fewer management layers, less bureaucracy, less SKUs, fewer distribution centers, sharper brand strategies, an improved financial & operational platform Rapala VMC today moves faster, executes our strategy with more ease and we have more fun while working together as a tighter ONE RAPALA VMC team.

Having finalized the diligent clean-up of all legacy issues back in 2020, incl. the important ramp-down of the Batam production unit, our focus has shifted into becoming a united group brand & innovation driven sport fishing powerhouse. This great transformational growth journey has only begun, and it is with great excitement that I look forward to utilizing the full potential of Rapala VMC over the years to come and also take a leading position in sustainability within the sport fishing industry."

Key figures

H2 H2 Change FY FY Change MEUR 2021 2020 % 2021 2020 % Net sales 134.6 144.2 -7% 294.3 261.3 +13% Operating profit 5.8 11.6 -50% 32.1 10.7 +200% % of net sales 4.3% 8.0% 10.9% 4.1% Comparable operating profit * 6.2 17.3 -64% 32.7 21.5 +52% % of net sales 4.6% 12.0% 11.1% 8.2% Cash flow from operations 1.2 29.1 -96% 24.4 42.5 -43% Gearing % 50.7% 31.6% 50.7% 31.6% EPS, EUR 0.02 0.16 0.45 0.04 +1108%

Excluding mark-to-market valuations of operative currency derivatives and other items affecting comparability. "Other items affecting comparability" include material restructuring costs, impairments, gains and losses on business combinations and disposals, insurance compensations and other non-operational items.

Rapala Group presents alternative performance measures to reflect the underlying business performance and to enhance comparability between financial periods. Alternative performance measures should not be considered in isolation as a substitute for measures of performance in accordance with IFRS. Definitions and reconciliation of key figures are presented in the financial section of the release.

Market Environment

In 2021, trading conditions were on a good level and largely impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Retail and consumer demand was strong across the Group's key markets, and overall business environment was favorable supporting the Group's excellent performance. Popularity of outdoor activities remained on a high level even though COVID-19 restrictions started to ease globally compared to the prior year. Good winter season in Nordics and North America contributed also positively to winter sports and ice fishing businesses.

Business Review January-December 2021

The Group's net sales for the year were 13% above last year with reported translation exchange rates. With comparable translation exchange rates, net sales were organically up by 14% from the comparison period. Following