Rapicut Carbides Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended September 30, 2023

October 29, 2023 at 04:20 am EDT Share

Rapicut Carbides Limited reported earnings results for the second quarter and six months ended September 30, 2023. For the second quarter, the company reported sales was INR 157.02 million compared to INR 75.93 million a year ago. Revenue was INR 157.07 million compared to INR 75.95 million a year ago. Net loss was INR 1.03 million compared to INR 6.99 million a year ago. Basic loss per share from continuing operations was INR 0.19 compared to INR 1.3 a year ago. Diluted loss per share from continuing operations was INR 0.19 compared to INR 1.3 a year ago.

For the six months, sales was INR 279.79 million compared to INR 156.62 million a year ago. Revenue was INR 2.87 million compared to INR 156.66 million a year ago. Net loss was INR 5.07 million compared to INR 4.23 million a year ago. Basic loss per share from continuing operations was INR 0.94 compared to INR 0.79 a year ago. Diluted loss per share from continuing operations was INR 0.94 compared to INR 0.79 a year ago.