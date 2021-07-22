Rapid Dose Therapeutics Announces the Appointment of Advisory Board

Ron Brooks, CPA, CA, ICD.D, Nick DiRenzo, FCA, FCPA, ICD.D and Anne Lachance, ICD.D appointed to help support the Company's global expansion

BURLINGTON, Ontario - July 22, 2021- Rapid Dose Therapeutics Corp. ('RDT' or the 'Company') (CSE: DOSE), a Canadian biotechnology company revolutionizing drug delivery through innovation, today announced the inauguration of its advisory board and the appointment of the first three industry-leading appointees.

'We have reached a transformational time for the Company as our innovative intellectual property is gaining acceptance as a game changer in the delivery of traditional medications, vaccines, cannabis and nutraceuticals in an orally dissolvable film,' said Mark Upsdell, CEO, Rapid Dose Therapeutics. 'As we set our sights on global expansion and scale through strategic alliances and proprietary commercialization opportunities, our management agreed that the time was ideal to formalize our advisory board with industry leading experts to support our growth. We welcome our new advisors Ron Brooks, Nick DiRenzo and Anne Lachance to the team.'

Ron Brooks, CPA, CA, ICD.D is a finance and corporate executive with significant and wide-ranging experience having served as CFO of private and publicly traded companies in Canada and Europe. Ron specializes in risk management and assisting companies going through the high growth phase such as RDT is experiencing. This means instilling the needed processes, procedures, and controls in order to manage this growth. Ron has served on the Board of Directors of TSX- and NASDAQ-listed companies and served at various times as Chair of the Audit, Compensation and Governance Committees. He is presently deeply involved in a leading not-for-profit entity that provides recovery services for people with substance abuse issues.

Ron's background also includes being CEO of a $1 billion Education Fund and a 15-year banking career with major international banks as a senior executive in Corporate Finance.

Nick DiRenzo, FCA, FCPA, ICD.D is a strategic business leader experienced in creating a vision and strategy to drive transformational change to achieve superior results, while managing risk. He has over 35 years of senior executive experience in the insurance, wealth management, healthcare, mortgage, credit union, banking and real estate sectors in both Canada and the United States. He recently retired from Sun Life Financial, as President of Sun Life's investment dealer. Nick began his career at KPMG, served as the CFO for Colonia Life, President of Colonia Life Holdings real estate company, SVP Sales and Marketing for Foresters Financial North American business, CEO of Seniors Money reverse mortgage business and SVP Retail Banking for Alterna Savings/Bank. Nick currently serves as an independent board member and business advisor for companies in the financial services and healthcare sectors.

Anne Lachance, ICD.D is one of Canada's leading corporate and financial communications practitioners, advising companies domestically and internationally on critical business and reputational issues. Anne brings 30 years of experience working with C-suite leaders and boards in respect to business and go to market strategies, reputation and change management, corporate governance and investor communications. She was co-founder and President of Kaiser Lachance Communications from 2011 to 2020. The firm ranked on the Canadian Business, Growth 500 companies in 2018 and 2019. Previously, she was Senior Vice President and Senior Partner at Fleishman-Hillard where she founded and led the Canadian Financial and Investor Communications practice while also serving as Co-Chair for the firm's global practice. Anne works with private companies, publicly listed companies and not-for-profit organizations.

About Rapid Dose Therapeutics Corp.

Rapid Dose Therapeutics is a Canadian biotechnology company revolutionizing drug delivery through innovation. The Company's flagship product QuickStrip™ is a thin, orally dissolvable film, that can be infused with an infinite list of active ingredients (nutraceuticals, pharmaceuticals, vaccines, cannabis) that are delivered quickly into the bloodstream resulting in rapid onset of the active ingredient.

www.rapid-dose.com

