Burlington, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 22, 2024) - Rapid Dose Therapeutics Corp. (CSE: DOSE) ("RDT" or the "Company") trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") under the symbol DOSE in partnership with McMaster University ("McMaster") is pleased to announce the publication of the results of their collaborative research project titled "Incorporation of Loratadine-Cyclodextrin Complexes in Oral Thin Films ("OTF") for Rapid Drug Delivery" in the Journal of Pharmaceutical Sciences.

This research project enabled RDT to advance its formulation capabilities by successfully utilizing a method that increases the solubility of the commonly used drug loratadine, allowing it to be effectively loaded into the QuickStrip™ delivery platform. The described method can additionally improve the organoleptic properties of the films. Loratadine, sold under the brand name Claritin, among others, is an antihistamine commonly used to treat allergic rhinitis. It undergoes liver first pass metabolism and is a prime candidate for incorporation within an OTF.

The team found that by using specific types and ratios of cyclodextrins, loratadine complexes could be formed that led to great improvements in aqueous solubility and overall drug delivery performance. The publication can be viewed using the following DOI: https://doi.org/10.1016/j.xphs.2023.11.011

The project was funded via a Collaborative Research and Development grant awarded by the Natural Sciences and Engineering Research Council of Canada along with a matching funding contribution from RDT.

Mark Upsdell, CEO of RDT said "that through this research opportunity and partnering with McMaster University, this study has the potential to significantly enhance patient outcomes by providing an alternative route of delivery."

McMaster University research team lead Dr. Alex Adronov, PhD adds, "This proof-of-concept demonstration illustrates the potential utility of OTFs for the rapid and convenient delivery of numerous therapeutic agents."

This publication demonstrates RDT's ability to formulate and develop new products through both its internal scientific team and through its external collaborators.

About Rapid Dose Therapeutics Corp.

Rapid Dose Therapeutics is a Canadian biotechnology company revolutionizing drug delivery through innovation. The Company's flagship product QuickStrip™ is a thin, orally dissolvable film, that can be infused with an infinite list of active ingredients, including nutraceuticals, pharmaceuticals and vaccines, that are delivered quickly into the bloodstream, resulting in rapid onset of the active ingredient. For more information about the Company, visit www.rapid-dose.com.

