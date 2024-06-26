About Rapid Micro Biosystems

Rapid Micro Biosystems is an innovative life sciences technology company providing mission critical automation solutions to facilitate the efficient manufacturing and fast, safe release of healthcare products such as biologics, vaccines, cell and gene therapies, and sterile injectables. The Company's flagship Growth Direct® system automates and modernizes the antiquated, manual microbial quality control ("MQC") testing workflows used in the largest and most complex pharmaceutical manufacturing operations across the globe. The Growth Direct® system brings the quality control lab to the manufacturing floor, unlocking the power of MQC automation to deliver the faster results, greater accuracy, increased operational efficiency, better compliance with data integrity regulations, and quicker decision making that customers rely on to ensure safe and consistent supply of important healthcare products. The Company is headquartered and has U.S. manufacturing in Lowell, Massachusetts, with global locations in Lexington, Massachusetts, Switzerland, Germany, and the Netherlands. For more information, please visit www.rapidmicrobio.comor follow the Company on X (formerly Twitter) at @rapidmicrobioor on LinkedIn.

