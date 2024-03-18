Rapid Nutrition "ALRPD" Demonstrates Strong Momentum and Strategic Execution in Q1 2024

ALRPD partners with Australia's top media agency to bolster its direct-to-consumer reach and accelerate online sales, signaling a strategic move to enhance market penetration and drive growth.

Collaboration with a prestigious USA university for an extensive weight loss clinical study, with ALRPD's CEO appointed to the stakeholder board, solidifies the company's leadership in health and wellness innovation.

Successful conclusion of all outstanding Convertible Bonds in March 2024 positions ALRPD for strategic initiatives aimed at sustained growth and value creation, emphasizing its commitment to delivering shareholder value and global health impact.

London, United Kingdom - 18 March 2024 - Rapid Nutrition PLC (Euronext Growth: ALRPD): Rapid Nutrition a global leader in health and wellness, proudly announces another key milestone in its first quarter accomplishments. The company has strategically engaged Australia's number one ranked media agency, as ranked by the Australian Financial Review, to spearhead its direct-to-consumer business for its flagship products. This strategic partnership underscores Rapid Nutrition's commitment to leveraging top-tier expertise to drive growth and enhance market penetration in key markets around the world.

Throughout the first quarter of 2024, ALRPD has continued to demonstrate its adept execution of key initiatives, setting a solid foundation for sustainable growth and success. Building upon its commitment to innovation and strategic partnerships, ALRPD's collaboration with Australia's leading media agency marks a significant step forward in expanding its direct-to-consumer reach for flagship products.

In addition to this strategic partnership, ALRPD's achievements in the first quarter include its selection to collaborate with a prestigious USA university in a ground-breaking osteoarthritis prevention study and the appointment of its CEO, Simon St Ledger to the stakeholder board for the study, further solidifying the company's leadership position in the health and wellness sector.

Furthermore, ALRPD successfully concluded all its outstanding Convertible Bonds ("COABS") as announced on the 11th of March 2024, positioning the company for strategic initiatives that will drive sustained growth and value creation. These achievements underscore ALRPD's commitment to delivering value to shareholders while making a positive impact on global health and wellness.

"We are excited to announce another significant milestone in our journey as we engage Australia's top media agency and one of the fastest-growing businesses in the country to drive our direct-to-consumer business for our flagship products in key market around the world," said Simon St Ledger, CEO at Rapid Nutrition. "This strategic partnership reflects our commitment to excellence and underscores our dedication to delivering superior products and services to our customers."

As ALRPD continues to execute its strategic initiatives and capitalise on emerging opportunities, the company remains focused on driving sustainable growth and delivering long-term value to shareholders.

For more information about Rapid Nutrition PLC and its strategic initiatives, please visit www.rnplc.com

About Rapid Nutrition

Rapid Nutrition is a leading health and wellness company committed to providing innovative solutions for a healthier world. With a focus on research-backed formulas, we empower individuals to optimize their well-being and face life's challenges with confidence.

Investor Relations Contact:

ir@rnplc.com

Disclaimer

This press release contains forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and or otherwise that involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause Rapid Nutrition PLCs actual results and experience to differ materially from anticipated results and expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements. Rapid Nutrition PLC has in some cases identified forward-looking statements by using words such as "anticipates," "believes," "hopes," "estimates," "looks," "expects," "plans," "intends," "goal," "potential," "may," "suggest," and similar expressions. Rapid Nutrition PLC undertakes no obligation to release publicly the results of any revisions to any such forward-looking statements that may be made to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by applicable law or regulation.

This media information does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities. This information does not constitute an offering prospectus within the meaning within the meaning of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 14 of June 2017 on the prospectus to be published when securities are offered to the public or admitted to trading on a regulated market, and repealing Directive 2003/71 or a listing prospectus within the meaning of the listing rules of the Euronext Exchange or OTC Markets. The media release is in accordance with International Reporting Standard: Rule 12g3-2(b) under the Securities Exchange Act ('Rule 12g3-2(b)') permits non-U.S. companies with securities listed primarily on a Qualified Foreign Exchange to make publicly available to U.S investors in English the same information that is made publicly available in their home countries as an alternative to SEC reporting Exchange Act Rule 12g3-2(b).