London, United Kingdom - 2 October 2023 - Rapid Nutrition PLC (Euronext Growth: ALRPD), the globally renowned health and wellness company, is excited to announce that it is right on track for the highly-anticipated launch of Azurene Immunity Booster in the fourth quarter of this year. As the world prepares for the upcoming winter season, which can be especially challenging for travellers, or those who work in confined spaces.

Azurene Immunity Boost Traveller features a patented blend of herbs drawn from Western, Ayurvedic, and Chinese herbal traditions, known for their effectiveness in alleviating symptoms of sore throats, colds, and flu. What sets this formula apart is the addition of Ashwagandha and Andrographis, meticulously chosen for their immune-boosting properties, tailored to the unique needs of travellers.

This innovative formula is designed to reduce the severity and duration of symptoms associated with mild upper respiratory infections, such as common colds and the flu. Ashwagandha, a time-honored remedy in Ayurvedic medicine, not only supports recovery but also aids the body in managing stress, a common companion to travel-induced challenges.

"Travelling can put considerable stress on our immune systems, leaving us vulnerable to health challenges. Azurene Immunity Boost Traveller is designed for those on the move. It combines the wisdom of multiple herbal traditions with years of intense research based on scholarly literature to assist immune support, and eventual launch of the product worldwide" said Rapid Nutrition CEO Simon St Ledger.

To further enhance its commitment to safety and efficacy, Rapid Nutrition is proud to announce the formulas validation by securing an Australian Listing Number from the Australian Therapeutics Goods Administration (TGA) for Azurene Immunity Booster Traveller.

As the launch date approaches, Rapid Nutrition is dedicated to making Azurene Immunity Boost Traveller readily accessible to travellers worldwide. Information regarding its availability and distribution channels will be shared in due course.

About Rapid Nutrition

Rapid Nutrition is a leading health and wellness company committed to providing innovative solutions for a healthier world. With a focus on research-backed formulas, we empower individuals to optimise their well-being and face life's challenges with confidence.

