London, United Kingdom - 13th December 2023, 8:00am CET - Rapid Nutrition PLC (Euronext Growth: ALRPD), a UK natural health and wellness company, is pleased to announce a Notice of General Meeting ("GM") of Rapid Nutrition plc (the "Company") which will be held at 747 Lytton Road, Murarrie, Qld 4172, Australia on Thursday 11 January 2024 at 8:00 am (QLD Australia Time), (10:00 pm UK Time, on Wednesday 10 January 2024).

The notice of the General Meeting considering ordinary and special resolutions (the "Resolutions") is set out on the formal Notice of the Meeting available on the company's website.

After the formal business of the GM has come to an end, the final results of the meeting will be announced to the markets through our Regulatory Information Service and posted on our website as soon as practicable.

Recommendation

The board considers that all the resolutions to be put to the meeting are in the best interests of the Company and its shareholders as a whole. Your board will be voting in favour of them and unanimously recommends that you do so as well.

