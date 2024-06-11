London, United Kingdom - 11 June 2024 - Rapid Nutrition PLC (Euronext Growth: ALRPD): a leading global provider of premium health and wellness products, is pleased to announce the release of an exclusive behind-the-scenes video detailing the company's sustainable supply chain practices. This video offers an in-depth perspective on the innovative processes and strategic partnerships that reinforce Rapid Nutrition's commitment to Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) principles.

A Comprehensive Look at Our Sustainable Supply Chain

The video features:

Sustainable Sourcing: Insights into Rapid Nutrition's collaboration with local farmers and advanced processing facilities to source superior plant-based ingredients.

Innovative Production: An overview of the cutting-edge technology employed in transforming grains and legumes into high-quality, protein-enriched products for the flagship SystemLS brand.

Commitment to Quality: Details on the rigorous testing protocols and sustainable packaging solutions that ensure product integrity and excellence.

Strengthening Stakeholder Confidence

This behind-the-scenes look is part of Rapid Nutrition's ongoing efforts to enhance transparency and demonstrate the company's dedication to sustainability, innovation, and responsible sourcing. The video is intended to provide stakeholders with a deeper understanding of the company's ESG-driven initiatives and their impact on global food challenges.

"We are excited to share this behind-the-scenes look at our sustainable supply chain. At Rapid Nutrition, we believe that transparency and innovation are key to building trust with our stakeholders. This video highlights our commitment to sourcing the highest quality ingredients and our dedication to sustainable practices that benefit both our customers and the environment," said Simon St Ledger, CEO.

Watch the video here

About Rapid Nutrition

Rapid Nutrition PLC is a leading global provider of premium health and wellness products. The company is committed to sustainability and innovation, offering a range of high-quality, plant-based nutritional solutions through its flagship brand, SystemLS. Rapid Nutrition is dedicated to advancing health and wellness while fostering environmental stewardship and social responsibility.

Investor Relations Contact:

ir@rnplc.com

