Partnership with King Kong Fuels Rapid Nutrition's Digital Expansion

SystemLS Thrives in Rapidly Expanding Chinese Consumer Market

London, United Kingdom - 9 May 2024 - Rapid Nutrition PLC (Euronext Growth: ALRPD), a natural healthcare company focused on evidence-based nutrition, diet management and life sciences products with growing worldwide distribution, has entered into an exciting media partnership as previously announced with King Kong, an esteemed Australian media agency renowned for its industry accolades and innovative marketing strategies. With a proven track record in the Australian Financial Review Fast Starters list and the BRW Fast 100, King Kong brings unparalleled expertise and acclaim to the collaboration. This partnership signifies a strategic alignment with a leader in data-driven marketing, empowering Rapid Nutrition to unlock new growth opportunities in its direct-to-consumer online sales channels. By harnessing King Kong's renowned capabilities, Rapid Nutrition is poised to enhance brand visibility, engagement, and ultimately drive sales success, reaffirming its commitment to leveraging top-tier talent and cutting-edge strategies.

Meanwhile, Rapid Nutrition's flagship brand, SystemLS, has made significant strides in the dynamic and rapidly expanding Chinese consumer market. Following a recent investment and strategic entry into this lucrative market, SystemLS has captured the attention and enthusiasm of Chinese consumers. The brand's commitment to delivering high-quality nutritional products tailored to the unique preferences of the Chinese market has resulted in resounding success, with products selling out within just two days during a recent promotional campaign.

"SystemLS's rapid sell-out within just two days during a recent promotional campaign in China underscores the significant demand for our brand," noted Simon St Ledger, CEO of Rapid Nutrition. "Management is expediting the transfer of over 2000 additional units from our Tmall warehouse to our Douyin ('Tik Tok') warehouse to meet current demand. Capturing this opportunity requires ensuring the company is well-capitalised to support this surge in demand, poised to become a major revenue catalyst in the foreseeable future, with forecasts anticipated to reach up to $8 million over the next 3 years." This underscores Rapid Nutrition's direct-to-consumer channels and ability to penetrate and thrive in highly competitive landscapes, positioning the company for further growth in one of the world's fastest-growing consumer markets.

Other strategic initiatives include the selection of the company's flagship SystemLS brand into the prestigious weight loss study spanning two continents and the commercialization of the patented herbal formula Azurene Immunity Booster for travellers, which management is in current discussion with key partners.

About Rapid Nutrition

Rapid Nutrition is a leading health and wellness company committed to providing innovative solutions for a healthier world. With a focus on research-backed formulas, we empower individuals to optimize their well-being and face life's challenges with confidence.

