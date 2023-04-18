Rapid Nutrition Terminates Negma Investment Agreement

London, United Kingdom 18 April. 2023 - Rapid Nutrition PLC (Euronext Growth: ALRPD), a natural wellness company focused on organic wholefood-based nutrition and science-based herbal products with growing worldwide distribution, announces today that it has terminated the Investment Agreement with the Negma Group.

The Investment Agreement was announced in early 2022, and only a portion of the financing was used to fund the Company over the past 12 months, consisting of Convertible Bonds with Warrants attached. The Company has elected to redeem the remaining EUR 192,000 Convertible Bonds currently outstanding as disclosed on register of notes on the Company's website.

The financing commitment by Negma has allowed Rapid Nutrition to pursue strategic acquisitions as part of its accelerated growth strategy. The Company wishes to thank Negma for its support during this period.

