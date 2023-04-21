Advanced search
    ALRPD   GB00BLG2TX24

RAPID NUTRITION PLC

(ALRPD)
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:35:23 2023-04-21 am EDT
0.002200 EUR   -4.35%
PU
PU
PU
Rapid Nutrition : Terminates Negma Investment Agreement (Update)

04/21/2023 | 05:27pm EDT
21 Apr 2023 23:13 CEST

Issuer

RAPID NUTRITION PLC

London, United Kingdom 21 April. 2023 - Rapid Nutrition PLC (Euronext Growth: ALRPD), as announced on the 18th April 2023 the company has terminated the Investment Agreement with the Negma Group.

Final redemption of the remaining EUR 192,000 Convertible Bonds has now been completed (on 25th April, 2023) with no more convertibles bonds outstanding.

This formally completes the termination of the Negma Agreement

About Rapid Nutrition

Dedicated to the development and distribution of premium, science-based health and wellness brands across the globe, Rapid Nutrition shares a wealth of award-winning products with consumers who are passionate about innovations that are "made by nature, refined by science." Rapid Nutrition's first-class scientific team matches the experience of its management team to keep both the company and consumers on top of the latest industry trends and developments, while aligning with industry leaders worldwide to deliver effective supplements and solutions. Rapid Nutrition aims to be the supplier of choice globally by offering premium brands with the highest-quality ingredients to deliver maximum results.

For more information, please visit http://rnplc.com

Investor Relations Contact:

ir@rnplc.com

Disclaimer

This press release contains forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and or otherwise that involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause Rapid Nutrition PLCs actual results and experience to differ materially from anticipated results and expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements. Rapid Nutrition PLC has in some cases identified forward-looking statements by using words such as "anticipates," "believes," "hopes," "estimates," "looks," "expects," "plans," "intends," "goal," "potential," "may," "suggest," and similar expressions. Rapid Nutrition PLC undertakes no obligation to release publicly the results of any revisions to any such forward-looking statements that may be made to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by applicable law or regulation.

This media information does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities. This information does not constitute an offering prospectus within the meaning within the meaning of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 14 of June 2017 on the prospectus to be published when securities are offered to the public or admitted to trading on a regulated market, and repealing Directive 2003/71 or a listing prospectus within the meaning of the listing rules of the Euronext Exchange or OTC Markets. The media release is in accordance with International Reporting Standard: Rule 12g3-2(b) under the Securities Exchange Act ('Rule 12g3-2(b)') permits non-U.S. companies with securities listed primarily on a Qualified Foreign Exchange to make publicly available to U.S investors in English the same information that is made publicly available in their home countries as an alternative to SEC reporting Exchange Act Rule 12g3-2(b).

Source

RAPID NUTRITION

Provider

Euronext

Company Name

RAPID NUTRITION

ISIN

GB00BLG2TX24

Symbol

ALRPD

Market

Euronext Growth

Attachments

Disclaimer

Rapid Nutrition plc published this content on 21 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 April 2023 21:26:40 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
