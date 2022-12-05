Rapid Nutrition : to Acquire FFS Beauty

London, United Kingdom 6 Dec. 2022 - Rapid Nutrition PLC (Euronext Growth: ALRPD), a natural wellness company focused on organic wholefood-based nutrition and science-based herbal products with growing worldwide distribution, announced that it has entered into a non-binding letter of intent with FFS Beauty Limited (FFS), one of Europe's leading female-focused shaving and beauty subscription businesses. The acquisition is anticipated to close later this year, subject to required terms and approvals.

Founded in 2015 and based in the United Kingdom, FFS has more than 90,000 active subscribers and provides eco-friendly, vegan and cruelty-free body care and beauty products with 100 percent recyclable materials to its loyal customer base. FFS boasts a three-year CAGR in revenue (FY2021 £5.1m) of nearly 25 percent with average gross margins of 39 percent and is now well positioned for international expansion. The global shaving market reached a value of £27.6bn in 2022 with the EU razor market valued at £4.93bn and the UK razor market £535.2m (source: Statista and Mintel)

Liz Needham, CEO of FFS said:

"We aim to become Europe's dominant female shaving and beauty brand, delivering premium, yet sustainable products and regimes on subscription model. The combined portfolio can be the destination for people to access an ever-increasing portfolio of holistic beauty and wellness products"

Simon St. Ledger, Group CEO of Rapid Nutrition PLC said:

"FFS is an ideal fit for Rapid Nutrition's global growth diversification strategy as we continue to hone our worldwide focus on organic health and wellness products and innovations," said Rapid Nutrition CEO Simon St. Ledger. "The self-care market exploded during the pandemic and is going stronger than ever, making these acquisitions a natural part of our corporate growth focus and initiative."

Earlier this year, Rapid Nutrition acquired the influencer brand, The Plant-Based Bundle as part of its corporate growth strategy. In addition, the company also signed new distribution agreements in Asia and the Middle East as well as announced its new manufacturing partnership to produce the groups unique Azurene herbal formula. Final testing is currently being conducted before eventual launch now anticipated for early next year.

About Rapid Nutrition

Dedicated to the development and distribution of premium, science-based health and wellness brands across the globe, Rapid Nutrition shares a wealth of award-winning products with consumers who are passionate about innovations that are "made by nature, refined by science." Rapid Nutrition's first-class scientific team matches the experience of its management team to keep both the company and consumers on top of the latest industry trends and developments, while aligning with industry leaders worldwide to deliver effective supplements and solutions. Rapid Nutrition aims to be the supplier of choice globally by offering premium brands with the highest-quality ingredients to deliver maximum results.

For more information, please visit http://rnplc.com

