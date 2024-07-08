London, United Kingdom, July 8, 2024 - Following its successful entry into the Chinese market, Rapid Nutrition PLC (Euronext Growth: ALRPD), specialising in health and wellness products, is pleased to announce the establishment of a new manufacturing partnership in Shandong Province, China. This strategic expansion aims to streamline our supply chain and customize our offerings to meet the specific demands of Chinese consumers, capitalizing on the immense market opportunity.

The new partnership in Shandong Province represents a significant advancement in Rapid Nutrition's growth strategy. Local production is projected to reduce manufacturing costs by 58%, enabling the company to deliver high-quality, science-backed products more efficiently and affordably to the Chinese market. This expansion has the potential to triple Rapid Nutrition's revenue over the next 18 months.

"Building on our initial success in China, this new facility is a key milestone for Rapid Nutrition," said Simon St Ledger CEO of Rapid Nutrition. "Our unwavering commitment to providing top-tier health and wellness solutions is further strengthened by this move. The new facility will better serve the rapidly growing demand in China, offering tailored products that meet the unique needs of our Chinese consumers."

Rapid Nutrition's presence in China is laying a strong platform for the brand, attracting attention from neighbouring markets. Management is currently in discussions in Korea and Japan for its SystemLS and Azurene brands. The Chinese market presents a substantial opportunity for Rapid Nutrition, with a robust consumer base increasingly seeking premium health supplements and wellness products. The new manufacturing plant will not only enhance our production capabilities but also ensure faster delivery times and greater flexibility in responding to local market trends.

In addition to boosting our manufacturing efficiency, this expansion underscores our dedication to sustainability. The new facility is designed with advanced environmentally-friendly technologies to minimize our carbon footprint, aligning with our mission to promote sustainability in health and wellness industry.

We are excited to bring the benefits of our innovative products to millions of new customers in China and continue our journey of growth and excellence in the health and wellness industry.

For more information about Rapid Nutrition PLC and its product offerings, including market insights, please visit www.rnplc.com.

About Rapid Nutrition

Rapid Nutrition is a leading health and wellness company committed to providing innovative solutions for a healthier world. With a focus on research-backed formulas, we empower individuals to optimize their well-being and face life's challenges with confidence.

