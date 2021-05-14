EQS-News : Rapid Nutrition PLC: Results of Annual General Meeting

Log in
12:29aEQS-NEWS  : Rapid Nutrition PLC: Results of Annual General Meeting
DJ
12:29aRAPID NUTRITION PLC : Results of Annual General Meeting
EQ
05/13RAPID NUTRITION  : Results of Annual General Meeting
PU
05/14/2021 | 12:29am EDT
EQS Group-News: Rapid Nutrition PLC / Key word(s): Miscellaneous 
Rapid Nutrition PLC: Results of Annual General Meeting 
2021-05-14 / 06:27 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Rapid Nutrition PLC 
("Rapid Nutrition" or the "Company") 
Results of Annual General Meeting 
Rapid Nutrition PLC (OTC:RPNRF), a UK natural healthcare company focused on the research and development, manufacturing 
and distribution, is pleased to announce that at its Annual General Meeting held on the 13 May 2021 at 10 pm (British 
Summer Time) / 7 am (Australian Eastern Standard Time) on 14 May 2021, all the resolutions as set out in the Notice of 
the Annual General Meeting, were duly passed. 
Further enquiries: 
Rapid Nutrition PLC 
E-mail: info@rnplc.com 
About Rapid Nutrition 
Dedicated to the development and distribution of premium, science-based health and wellness brands across the globe, 
Rapid Nutrition shares a wealth of award-winning products with consumers who are passionate about innovations that are 
"made by nature, refined by science." Rapid Nutrition's first-class scientific team matches the experience of its 
management team to keep both the company and consumers on top of the latest industry trends and developments, while 
aligning with industry leaders worldwide to deliver effective supplements and solutions. Rapid Nutrition aims to be the 
supplier of choice globally by offering premium brands with the highest-quality ingredients to deliver maximum results. 
For more information, please visit http://rnplc.com 
Forward-Looking Statements This press release contains forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor 
provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions 
that could cause Rapid Nutrition PLC's actual results and experience to differ materially from anticipated results and 
expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements. Rapid Nutrition PLC has in some cases identified 
forward-looking statements by using words such as "anticipates," "believes," "hopes," "estimates," "looks," "expects," 
"plans," "intends," "goal," "potential," "may," "suggest," and similar expressions. Rapid PLC undertakes no obligation 
to release publicly the results of any revisions to any such forward-looking statements that may be made to reflect 
events or circumstances after the date of this press release or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, 
except as required by applicable law or regulation. 
Disclosure Requirement: This media information does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to 
buy, any securities. This information does not constitute an offering prospectus within the meaning of article 652a or 
article 1156 of the Swiss Code of Obligations or a listing prospectus within the meaning of the listing rules of the 
SIX Swiss Exchange. The media release is in accordance with International Reporting Standard: Rule 12g3-2(b) under the 
Securities Exchange Act ('Rule 12g3-2(b)') permits non-U.S. companies with securities listed primarily on a Qualified 
Foreign Exchange to make publicly available to U.S investors in English the same information that is made publicly 
available in their home countries as an alternative to SEC reporting Exchange Act Rule 12g3-2(b). 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
End of Media Release 
=----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1196477 2021-05-14

 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1196477&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 14, 2021 00:28 ET (04:28 GMT)

ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL 1.29% 34021.45 Delayed Quote.11.97%
RAPID NUTRITION PLC 0.00% 0.0995 Delayed Quote.57.94%
Financials
Sales 2020 3,03 M 2,34 M 2,34 M
Net income 2020 -3,05 M -2,36 M -2,36 M
Net Debt 2020 1,03 M 0,80 M 0,80 M
P/E ratio 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 5,73 M 4,43 M 4,43 M
EV / Sales 2019 1,01x
EV / Sales 2020 1,63x
Nbr of Employees 11
Free-Float 68,3%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Simon St Ledger Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Michael Zhu Chief Financial Officer
Shayne Kellow Non-Executive Director
Vesta Venderbeken Non-Executive Director
Doug Kuskopf-Dallas Vice President-Sales
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RAPID NUTRITION PLC57.94%4
BY-HEALTH CO., LTD.36.07%8 045
HERBALIFE NUTRITION LTD.1.91%5 290
BALCHEM CORPORATION15.60%4 161
MEDIFAST, INC.39.68%3 211
THE SIMPLY GOOD FOODS COMPANY5.79%3 121