RAPID NUTRITION PLC

(RAP)
Rapid Nutrition : Final Date of Trading of The Shares of Rapid Nutrition Plc on SIX Swiss Eexchange Trading Platform

01/24/2021 | 05:16pm EST
London - Rapid Nutrition PLC (RAP:SW, OTCQB:RPNRF)('Company'), a natural healthcare company focused on the research, development and production of a range of life science products incorporated under the laws of England and Wales, with its registered office at 2nd Floor, 145-157 St John Street, London EC1V 4PW United Kingdom, announces today with reference to the disclosure made on the 30th November 2020, that SIX Exchange Regulation approved its application to delist its shares (Swiss Security Number 24217339 / ISIN GB00BLG2TX24) from SIX Swiss Exchange.

The delisting of the shares takes place on Friday, 23 July 2021. The last trading day on SIX Swiss Exchange is scheduled for Thursday, 22 July 2021. Rapid Nutrition PLC will delist its shares from SIX Swiss Exchange.

For more information about Rapid Nutrition PLC, please visit www.rnplc.com

or contact Investor Relations: info@rnplc.com

End of Corporate News

Disclaimer

Rapid Nutrition plc published this content on 24 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 January 2021 22:15:01 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Simon St Ledger Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Michael Zhu Chief Financial Officer
Shayne Kellow Non-Executive Director
Vesta Venderbeken Non-Executive Director
Doug Kuskopf-Dallas Vice President-Sales
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RAPID NUTRITION PLC45.24%4
JOHNSON & JOHNSON3.92%430 552
ROCHE HOLDING AG3.06%308 615
NOVARTIS AG2.73%220 726
MERCK & CO., INC.-1.00%204 882
PFIZER INC.-0.71%203 159
