Rapid Nutrition : Final Date of Trading of The Shares of Rapid Nutrition Plc on SIX Swiss Eexchange Trading Platform

London - Rapid Nutrition PLC (RAP:SW, OTCQB:RPNRF)('Company'), a natural healthcare company focused on the research, development and production of a range of life science products incorporated under the laws of England and Wales, with its registered office at 2nd Floor, 145-157 St John Street, London EC1V 4PW United Kingdom, announces today with reference to the disclosure made on the 30th November 2020, that SIX Exchange Regulation approved its application to delist its shares (Swiss Security Number 24217339 / ISIN GB00BLG2TX24) from SIX Swiss Exchange.

The delisting of the shares takes place on Friday, 23 July 2021. The last trading day on SIX Swiss Exchange is scheduled for Thursday, 22 July 2021. Rapid Nutrition PLC will delist its shares from SIX Swiss Exchange.

For more information about Rapid Nutrition PLC, please visit www.rnplc.com

or contact Investor Relations: info@rnplc.com

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

End of Corporate News

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------