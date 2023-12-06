Item 4.01Change in Registrant's Certifying Accountant.

Effective November 28, 2023, TPS Thayer, LLC ("TPS") advised Rapid Therapeutic Science Laboratories, Inc. (the "Company") that it had reached a decision to resign as the Company's independent registered public accounting firm for business reasons.

As indicated in its Form 8-K filed on July 12, 2023, the Company engaged TPS to serve as its independent registered public accounting firm, effective July 12, 2023. Since the date of the engagement of TPS was subsequent to the filing date of the Company's latest annual financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2022, which were audited by the Company's predecessor independent registered public accounting firm, TPS has never issued a report on the annual financial statements of the Company for any fiscal year or for any other reporting period.

As of this date, the Company has not engaged another firm to replace TPS as its independent registered public accounting firm. The Company is presently uncertain as to whether it will ultimately be successful in engaging another PCAOB qualified audit firm to replace TPS on a timely basis.

The Company has provided TPS with a copy of the disclosures in this report and has requested that TPS furnish it with a letter containing its statements with regard to this matter. A copy of this letter is filed as Exhibit 16.1 to this report.