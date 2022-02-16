Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Rapid7, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RPD   US7534221046

RAPID7, INC.

(RPD)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Rapid7 : Amit Serper on Finding Leaks in Autodiscover

02/16/2022 | 03:16pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

In this episode of Security Nation, Jen and Tod chat with Amit Serper, Director of Security Research at Akamai, on his work uncovering a flaw in the Autodiscover protocol within Microsoft Exchange that can leak domain credentials outside an organization. Amit details some of the techniques he and his team used during the discovery - and the five months of research that followed to validate and document their findings, including the social media aftermath of the disclosure.

Stick around for our Rapid Rundown, where Tod and Jen talk about the improvements in vulnerability disclosure time as revealed by the latest report from Google's Project Zero.

Amit Serper

Amit Serper is the Director of Security Research at Akamai Technologies' Enterprise Security group. He specializes in low-level, vulnerability, and kernel research, malware analysis, and reverse engineering on Windows, Linux, and macOS. Amit's career in security spans over 15 years, in which he worked at an Israeli government intelligence agency conducting cutting edge research and, later, at security startups Cybereason and Guardicore, where he led complex research projects and thwarted a few global attacks (such as NotPetya, BadRabbit, and Operation Softcell). Amit has been active in the security community for a few years now, speaking at conferences and releasing various research papers and blogs.

Show notes

Interview links

Rapid Rundown links

  • Read up on the vulnerability disclosure metrics from Google's Project Zero.

Like the show? Want to keep Jen and Tod in the podcasting business? Feel free to rate and review with your favorite podcast purveyor, like Apple Podcasts.

Want More Inspiring Stories From the Security Community? Subscribe to Security Nation Today

Disclaimer

Rapid7 Inc. published this content on 16 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 February 2022 20:15:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about RAPID7, INC.
09:46aTHE FUTURE OF FINSERV SECURITY : Cloud Expert and Former CISO Anthony Johnson Weighs In
PU
02/15RAPID7 : Prudent Cybersecurity Preparation for the Potential Russia-Ukraine Conflict
PU
02/15HOW INSIGHTAPPSEC DETECTS LOG4SHELL : Your Questions Answered
PU
02/15Automox Expands Partner Ecosystem with Rapid7 and ServiceNow
CI
02/14RAPID7 : Dropping Files on a Domain Controller Using CVE-2021-43893
PU
02/11THE FORECAST IS FLIPPED : How Rapid7 Is Flipping L&D for the Future of Work
PU
02/10RAPID7 : Evolving How We Share Rapid7 Research Data
PU
02/10KeyBanc Adjusts Rapid7's Price Target to $129 from $126, Maintains Overweight Rating
MT
02/10Berenberg Bank Adjusts Rapid7's Price Target to $141 From $164 on Lowered Multiples in ..
MT
02/10RBC Raises Price Target on Rapid7 to $140 From $130, Calls Q4 Report 'Very Strong,' Mai..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on RAPID7, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 530 M - -
Net income 2021 -135 M - -
Net Debt 2021 531 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -39,5x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 5 600 M 5 600 M -
EV / Sales 2021 11,6x
EV / Sales 2022 8,82x
Nbr of Employees 1 847
Free-Float 98,0%
Chart RAPID7, INC.
Duration : Period :
Rapid7, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RAPID7, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 97,96 $
Average target price 131,33 $
Spread / Average Target 34,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Corey Eugene Thomas Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Andrew Frank Burton President & Chief Operating Officer
Timothy M. Adams Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Tas Giakouminakis Chief Technology Officer
J. Benjamin H. Nye Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RAPID7, INC.-16.76%5 600
MICROSOFT CORPORATION-10.66%2 252 583
SEA LIMITED-33.15%84 038
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC-13.37%83 734
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE-21.72%61 429
SYNOPSYS INC.-16.92%46 975