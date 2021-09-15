Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Rapid7, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RPD   US7534221046

RAPID7, INC.

(RPD)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Rapid7 : Craig Williams of Cisco Talos on Proxyware

09/15/2021 | 04:42pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

In this episode of Security Nation, Jen and Tod chat with Craig Williams, recently of Cisco Talos, about proxyware and integrating security acquisitions the right way. Along the way, they touch on the challenges of being a security communicator with an audience that extends beyond practitioners - and a few real-life stories of people who didn't realize their cameras were spying on them.

Stick around for our Rapid Rundown, where Tod and Jen talk about the REvilware ransomware gang's return from 'retirement' and how lagging adoption of EMV is leading to high-profile cases of ATM fraud.

Craig Williams

Craig Williams has always had a passion for learning how things operate - and circumventing security measures. His deep interest in security technology began with research into vulnerabilities, threats, and network detection techniques. His research over the past decade has included running global threat intelligence teams, malware labs, and trying to outwit the very security products he has helped design.

Show notes

Interview Links

  • Craig is on Twitter, but his OpSec is pretty tight so good luck getting that follow back.
  • You can read up on Cisco Talos, and check their most recent on proxyware here.

Rapid Rundown Links

Want More Inspiring Stories From the Security Community? Subscribe to Security Nation Today

Disclaimer

Rapid7 Inc. published this content on 15 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 September 2021 20:41:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about RAPID7, INC.
04:42pRAPID7 : Craig Williams of Cisco Talos on Proxyware
PU
11:02aOMIGOD : How to Automatically Detect and Fix Microsoft Azure's New OMI Vulnerabi..
PU
09/14RAPID7 : Patch Tuesday - September 2021
PU
09/13[THE LOST BOTS] EPISODE 5 : Insider Threat
PU
09/10THE RISE OF DISRUPTIVE RANSOMWARE AT : A Call To Action
PU
09/09CLOUD CHALLENGES IN THE AGE OF REMOT : Rapid7's 2021 Cloud Misconfigurations Rep..
PU
09/08RAPID7 : Security at Scale in the Open-Source Supply Chain
PU
09/07CVE-2021-3546[78] : Akkadian Console Server Vulnerabilities (FIXED)
PU
09/03CYBERSECURITY AS DIGITAL DETECTIVE W : DFIR and Its 3 Key Components
PU
09/02SANS EXPERTS : 4 Emerging Enterprise Attack Techniques
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on RAPID7, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 522 M - -
Net income 2021 -136 M - -
Net Debt 2021 430 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -53,2x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 6 748 M 6 748 M -
EV / Sales 2021 13,7x
EV / Sales 2022 11,2x
Nbr of Employees 1 847
Free-Float 96,7%
Chart RAPID7, INC.
Duration : Period :
Rapid7, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RAPID7, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 120,97 $
Average target price 130,50 $
Spread / Average Target 7,88%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Corey Eugene Thomas Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Andrew Frank Burton President & Chief Operating Officer
Jeffrey Alan Kalowski Chief Financial Officer
Tas Giakouminakis Chief Technology Officer
J. Benjamin H. Nye Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RAPID7, INC.34.17%6 748
MICROSOFT CORPORATION34.79%2 252 889
SEA LIMITED67.57%183 621
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC66.50%97 989
ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC.-16.57%83 624
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE47.10%76 028