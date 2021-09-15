Rapid7 : Craig Williams of Cisco Talos on Proxyware

In this episode of Security Nation, Jen and Tod chat with Craig Williams, recently of Cisco Talos, about proxyware and integrating security acquisitions the right way. Along the way, they touch on the challenges of being a security communicator with an audience that extends beyond practitioners - and a few real-life stories of people who didn't realize their cameras were spying on them.
Stick around for our Rapid Rundown, where Tod and Jen talk about the REvilware ransomware gang's return from 'retirement' and how lagging adoption of EMV is leading to high-profile cases of ATM fraud.
Craig Williams
Craig Williams has always had a passion for learning how things operate - and circumventing security measures. His deep interest in security technology began with research into vulnerabilities, threats, and network detection techniques. His research over the past decade has included running global threat intelligence teams, malware labs, and trying to outwit the very security products he has helped design.
Show notes
Interview Links
Craig is on Twitter, but his OpSec is pretty tight so good luck getting that follow back.
You can read up on Cisco Talos, and check their most recent on proxyware here.
Rapid Rundown Links
Disclaimer
