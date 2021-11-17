Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Rapid7, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    RPD   US7534221046

RAPID7, INC.

(RPD)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 11/17 02:35:49 pm
131.725 USD   -1.24%
RAPID7 : Distribute Reports to Email Addresses in InsightVM
PU
2022 PLANNING : Prioritizing Defense and Mitigation Through Left of Boom
PU
RAPID7 : Announcing the 2021 Metasploit Community CTF
PU
Rapid7 : Distribute Reports to Email Addresses in InsightVM

11/17/2021 | 02:11pm EST
Rapid7 is investing heavily in the reporting and dashboard capabilities of InsightVM. In 2021 alone, we launched the ability to filter dashboards via single query, a new report creation wizard powered by our query builder, several use-case-driven dashboard templates, and most recently, the ability to distribute reports via email. This allows users to easily and quickly distribute reports to users who may not have access to InsightVM.

For example, let's say Theresa is tasked with giving her manager a copy of our Patch Tuesday dashboard as a PDF at the end of every month. Previously, she had to go to the Reports Management page in InsightVM, download the PDF, create an email, and send this to her manager - who does not have an InsightVM account.

Now, she can either create this report via the query builder or edit the existing report, then check the checkbox labeled "Permit users who do not have access to console" under the "Shared with" section, and enter her manager's email address. InsightVM will automatically send a link to an encrypted and password-protected PDF of the report and another email that contains the password.

This additional security feature was included because of the increased threat surrounding proprietary information. For example, say Theresa creates an Assets report that is delivered every Friday to a colleague, and that colleague accidentally forwards the email with the PDF link to an unattended party. While the recipient could download the PDF, they're blocked from viewing the contents because they don't have the password.

This is an example of our evolution to more powerful features in the SaaS version of InsightVM, and our intention here is to reduce the burden of reporting to various stakeholders so that they can get back to what they do best: securing their environments.

We are excited to bring this functionality to our users. Please read our help documents for more information.

Rapid7 Inc. published this content on 17 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 November 2021 19:10:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
RAPID7 : Distribute Reports to Email Addresses in InsightVM
PU
2022 PLANNING : Prioritizing Defense and Mitigation Through Left of Boom
PU
RAPID7 : Announcing the 2021 Metasploit Community CTF
PU
RAPID7 : Thawing Out the Chilling Effect Of DMCA Section 1201
PU
BETTER TOGETHER : XDR, SOAR, Vulnerability Management, and External Threat Intelligence
PU
HANDS-ON IOT HACKING : Rapid7 at DefCon 29 IoT Village, Part 4
PU
TIME TO ACT : Bridging the Gap in Cloud Automation Adoption
PU
Rapid7 to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences
GL
Update to GLBA Security Requirements for Financial Institutions
PU
[Security Nation] Michael Powell on Being a Cyber Envoy
PU
Analyst Recommendations on RAPID7, INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 530 M - -
Net income 2021 -133 M - -
Net Debt 2021 556 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -53,7x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 7 532 M 7 532 M -
EV / Sales 2021 15,3x
EV / Sales 2022 12,3x
Nbr of Employees 1 847
Free-Float 98,3%
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 133,38 $
Average target price 148,43 $
Spread / Average Target 11,3%
Managers and Directors
Corey Eugene Thomas Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Andrew Frank Burton President & Chief Operating Officer
Jeffrey Alan Kalowski Chief Financial Officer
Tas Giakouminakis Chief Technology Officer
J. Benjamin H. Nye Lead Independent Director
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RAPID7, INC.47.94%7 482
MICROSOFT CORPORATION52.64%2 523 207
SEA LIMITED65.74%189 400
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC89.83%109 692
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE65.84%83 362
ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC.-21.59%78 356