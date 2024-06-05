BOSTON, June 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ: RPD) today announced its collaboration with Comcast Business in support of the recently announced Comcast Business Managed Detection and Response (MDR) solution. The solution leverages Rapid7’s security analytics platform and expertise to help small, medium, and large enterprise customers better manage an ever-evolving and challenging cyber threat landscape.

Managed Detection and Response is a cybersecurity service that combines technology and human expertise to perform cyber threat hunting, monitoring, and incident response. One of the primary benefits of MDR is its ability to assist with rapidly identifying threats, detecting incidents, responding to and eliminating advanced threats early in the attack chain to keep organizations secure from endpoint to cloud without the need for additional staffing.

“The combination of a world-class 24/7 Security Operations Center and Rapid7's advanced SecOps technology platform and expertise will deliver superior threat detection and prevention to enterprises of all sizes," said Jeremiah Dewey, Senior Vice President, Managed Services & Product Delivery, Rapid7. "With this technology platform, we plan to expand our partner ecosystem.”

The Rapid7 MDR platform includes Next-Generation Antivirus (NGAV) and Ransomware Prevention, which stops malware and ransomware attacks at the earliest stages of the attack chain, minimizing impact to an alert, before it becomes an incident.

For more information about Rapid7, visit www.rapid7.com .

About Rapid7

Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ: RPD) is on a mission to create a safer digital world by making cybersecurity simpler and more accessible. We empower security professionals to manage a modern attack surface through our best-in-class technology, leading-edge research, and broad, strategic expertise. Rapid7’s comprehensive security solutions help more than 11,000 global customers unite cloud risk management with threat detection and response to reduce attack surfaces and eliminate threats with speed and precision. For more information, visit our website , check out our blog , or follow us on LinkedIn or X .

Rapid7 Media Relations

Kelly Crummey

Corporate Communications

press@rapid7.com

(617) 921-8089

Rapid7 Investor Contact

Elizabeth Chwalk

Sr. Director, Investor Relations

investors@rapid7.com

(617) 865-4277