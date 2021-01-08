Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Rapid7, Inc.    RPD

RAPID7, INC.

(RPD)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 01/08 03:58:12 pm
87.12 USD   +1.54%
03:02pRAPID7 : Metasploit Wrap-Up
PU
01:16pRAPID7 : Morgan Stanley Adjusts Rapid7 PT to $86 From $71, Maintains Equal Weight Rating
MT
09:20aWHAT'S NEW IN INSIGHTAPPSEC AND TCELL : Q4 2020 in Review
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Rapid7 : Metasploit Wrap-Up

01/08/2021 | 03:02pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Struts2 Multi Eval OGNL RCE

Our very own zeroSteiner added exploit/multi/http/struts2_multi_eval_ognl, which exploits Struts2 evaluating OGNL expressions in HTML attributes multiple times (CVE-2019-0230 and https://attackerkb.com/topics/LdoHePCiRm/cve-2020-17530?referrer=blog). The CVE-2019-0230 OGNL chain for remote code execution requires a one-time chain to enable the RCE gadget, which is handled automatically by the module. The OGNL gadget chain for CVE-2020-17530 will echo the command output. Both chains use a simple mathematical expression to ensure that evaluation occurs. These vulnerabilities are application dependent, and the user does need to know which CVE they are targeting. Setting the NAME parameter appropriately and using the check method to ensure evaluation takes place inside an HTML attribute are key to successful exploitation.

JuicyPotato-like Windows privilege escalation exploit

Exploit module exploits/windows/local/bits_ntlm_token_impersonation was added by Metasploit contributor C4ssandre. It exploits BITS connecting to a local Windows Remote Management server (WinRM) at startup time. A fake WinRM server listening on port 5985 is started by a DLL loaded from a previous unprivileged meterpreter session. The fake server triggers BITS and then steals a SYSTEM token from the subsequent authentication request. The token is then used to start a new process and launch powershell.exe as the SYSTEM user. It downloads a malicious PowerShell script and executes it on a second local HTTP server, not writing any files to disk. The exploit is based on decoder's PoC. It has been successfully tested on Windows 10 (10.0 Build 19041) 32 bits.

Pulse Connect Secure Gzip RCE

Metasploit contributor h00die added an exploit that targets Pulse Connect Secure server version 9.1R8 and earlier. The vulnerability was originally discovered by the NCC Group. It achieves authenticated remote code execution as root by uploading an encrypted config that contains an overwrite for a Perl template file. This module was made possible by rxwx, who shared the encryption code with the author. Admin credentials are required for successful root access. The module has been tested against server version 9.1R8.

New modules (8) Enhancements and features
  • PR 14566 from zeroSteiner Module auxiliary/server/socks_proxy replaces modules/auxiliary/server/socks4a.rb and modules/auxiliary/server/socks5.rb.
  • PR 14538 from jmartin-r7 Improves Metasploit's XML importer error messages when data is not Base64 encoded.
  • PR 14528 from zeroSteiner Clarifies Windows Meterpreter payloads description support of XP SP2 or newer.
  • PR 14522 from axxop Replaces the hardcoded default Shiro encryption key with a new datastore option that allows users to specify rememberMe cookie encryption key.
  • PR 14517 from timwr Changes the osx/x64/shell_reverse_tcp payload to be generated with Metasm and captures and sends STDERR to msfconsole.
  • PR 14509 from egypt This adds a Java target to the Apache Solr RCE exploit module and fixes several payload issues.
  • PR 14444 from dwelch-r7 Adds a couple of missing methods from the remote data services for adding and deleting routes.
Bugs fixed
  • PR 14589 from timwr Fixes a file download issue with the Android Meterpreter's download command.
  • PR 14532 from bcoles Fixes a NoMethodError exception caused by the Msf::Post::Common mixin not being included in post/android/capture/screen.
  • PR 14530 from jmartin-r7 Fixes a failing test on macOS caused by IPv6 vs IPv4 result precedence.
  • PR 14475 from dwelch-r7 Fixes the EICAR canary check.
  • PR 14334 from Summus-git Fixes a x86 linux bind shell payloads socket closing bug.
Get it

As always, you can update to the latest Metasploit Framework with msfupdate
and you can get more details on the changes since the last blog post from
GitHub:

If you are a git user, you can clone the Metasploit Framework repo (master branch) for the latest.
To install fresh without using git, you can use the open-source-only Nightly Installers or the
binary installers (which also include the commercial edition).

Disclaimer

Rapid7 Inc. published this content on 08 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 January 2021 20:01:08 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
All news about RAPID7, INC.
03:02pRAPID7 : Metasploit Wrap-Up
PU
01:16pRAPID7 : Morgan Stanley Adjusts Rapid7 PT to $86 From $71, Maintains Equal Weigh..
MT
09:20aWHAT'S NEW IN INSIGHTAPPSEC AND TCEL : Q4 2020 in Review
PU
01/07Rapid7 to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results on Febru..
GL
01/07RAPID7 : How COVID-19 Reinforced the Need for Mobile Device Management
PU
01/06RAPID7 : Barclays Adjusts Rapid7's Price Target to $101 from $77, Keeps Overweig..
MT
01/06WHAT'S NEW IN INSIGHTVM : Q4 2020 in Review
PU
01/05NICER PROTOCOL DEEP DIVE : Internet Exposure of DNS
PU
01/05RAPID7 : Piper Sandler Downgrades Rapid7 to Neutral From Overweight; Price Targe..
MT
01/04SHIFTING SECURITY RIGHT : How Cloud-Based SecOps Can Speed Processes While Maint..
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 407 M - -
Net income 2020 -92,0 M - -
Net Debt 2020 57,6 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -49,3x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 4 448 M 4 448 M -
EV / Sales 2020 11,1x
EV / Sales 2021 9,28x
Nbr of Employees 1 544
Free-Float 96,3%
Chart RAPID7, INC.
Duration : Period :
Rapid7, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RAPID7, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 83,33 $
Last Close Price 85,80 $
Spread / Highest target 21,2%
Spread / Average Target -2,87%
Spread / Lowest Target -16,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Corey Eugene Thomas Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Andrew Frank Burton President & Chief Operating Officer
Jeffrey Alan Kalowski Chief Financial Officer
Tas Giakouminakis Chief Technology Officer
J. Benjamin H. Nye Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RAPID7, INC.-4.84%4 448
MICROSOFT CORPORATION-4.57%1 650 381
SEA LIMITED2.46%104 249
ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC.1.54%97 957
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC-0.21%58 159
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE-1.75%52 333
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ