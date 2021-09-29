Log in
RAPID7, INC.

Rapid7 : Rob Graham on Mike Lindell's Cyber Symposium

09/29/2021 | 02:52pm EDT
In this episode of Security Nation, Jen and Tod chat with Rob Graham of Errata Security about his experience attending pillow magnate Mike Lindell's Cyber Symposium, where he claimed packet captures would reveal incontrovertible evidence of widespread fraud in the 2020 US presidential election. (Spoiler alert: Nothing resembling that description actually occurred at Lindell's event.) An expert on packet captures, Graham recounts the Kafkaesque forensic logic behind the Cyber Symposium data - some of which was presented in a file type only known to a single living person - as well as the value of having real experts attend highly dubious events like this one.

Stick around for the Rapid Rundown, where Tod and Jen discuss Microsoft's plan to turn off Basic Auth in Exchange Online next year and the Autodiscover bug that may have prompted the change.

Robert Graham

Rob Graham is a well-known cybersecurity expert. He created the BlackICE personal firewall, the first IPS, sidejacking, and masscan. He frequently speaks at conferences and blogs.

Show notes

Interview links

magnet:?xt=urn:btih:39a9590de21e77687fdf7eacee4dd743f2683d72&dn=cyber-symposium&tr=udp://9.rarbg.me:2780/announce

Rapid Rundown links

  • The original Bleeping Computer story on Microsoft shutting off Basic Auth
  • The related story about Amit's Autodiscover bug finding that may have prompted the above
  • A somewhat early reference to some WPAD bugs
  • The earliest reference Tod could find about WPAD exploits... which happened to be written by the very same Tod back in 2009.

Like the show? Want to keep Jen and Tod in the podcasting business? Feel free to rate and review with your favorite podcast purveyor, like Apple Podcasts.

Want More Inspiring Stories From the Security Community? Subscribe to Security Nation Today

Disclaimer

Rapid7 Inc. published this content on 29 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 September 2021 18:51:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 523 M - -
Net income 2021 -127 M - -
Net Debt 2021 430 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -51,8x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 6 343 M 6 343 M -
EV / Sales 2021 13,0x
EV / Sales 2022 10,5x
Nbr of Employees 1 847
Free-Float 96,7%
Chart RAPID7, INC.
Duration : Period :
Rapid7, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RAPID7, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 113,71 $
Average target price 132,43 $
Spread / Average Target 16,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Corey Eugene Thomas Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Andrew Frank Burton President & Chief Operating Officer
Jeffrey Alan Kalowski Chief Financial Officer
Tas Giakouminakis Chief Technology Officer
J. Benjamin H. Nye Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RAPID7, INC.26.12%6 343
MICROSOFT CORPORATION27.47%2 130 622
SEA LIMITED59.12%174 878
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC63.16%96 024
ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC.-22.36%77 815
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE37.17%69 950