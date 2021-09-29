Rapid7 : Rob Graham on Mike Lindell's Cyber Symposium

In this episode of Security Nation, Jen and Tod chat with Rob Graham of Errata Security about his experience attending pillow magnate Mike Lindell's Cyber Symposium, where he claimed packet captures would reveal incontrovertible evidence of widespread fraud in the 2020 US presidential election. (Spoiler alert: Nothing resembling that description actually occurred at Lindell's event.) An expert on packet captures, Graham recounts the Kafkaesque forensic logic behind the Cyber Symposium data - some of which was presented in a file type only known to a single living person - as well as the value of having real experts attend highly dubious events like this one.

Stick around for the Rapid Rundown, where Tod and Jen discuss Microsoft's plan to turn off Basic Auth in Exchange Online next year and the Autodiscover bug that may have prompted the change.

Rob Graham is a well-known cybersecurity expert. He created the BlackICE personal firewall, the first IPS, sidejacking, and masscan. He frequently speaks at conferences and blogs.

