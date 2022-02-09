Rapid7 : Team Members Share Key Takeaways From AMP 2022

Each year, Rapid7 hosts AMP, our annual employee kickoff event where leaders from across the organization share their goals for the next 12 months. These goals bring us closer to achieving our mission of closing the security achievement gap.

With the effects of COVID-19 still physically separating us, hosting AMP 2022 virtually allowed our people from around the world to maintain a level of togetherness and focus on our shared vision as we move into the new year. While employees throughout the world eagerly attended, we invited some of our newest hires to share their key takeaways.

As an Enterprise Cloud Sales Specialist, Patrick's role requires him to hone in on his customer service skills to build and strengthen client relationships.

According to Sonou, "We need to speak and understand the customer language, their needs, concerns, and expectations." AMP 2022 was the perfect opportunity to learn more about the challenges our customers face and how to be a strategic partner by enabling them to advance securely.

"Beyond the technologies, we need to understand our customers deeply and provide the best user experience throughout the life of the collaboration," says Sonou on the subject. It's one thing to know the product and have the skills to sell it - it's another to have a strong understanding of your relationship with the customers who are utilizing our products and services.

Luke Gadomski joins Rapid7 as Director of North American Sales Operations. In his role, Gadomski is committed to creating value for our customers to drive impact. According to Gadomski, "The key elements to accelerating together are partnerships and building trust while aligning in shared goals." In his role, Gadomski is well aware of the strong teamwork necessary to create and develop these important customer connections.

A quote that stood out to Gadomski on the last day of AMP was made by Rapid7 President and Chief Operating Officer, Andrew Burton: "When we drive forward together with our customers and fellow Moose, we accelerate toward our mission." This highlights the emphasis on Rapid7's customer relationships and how cultivating and nurturing those partnerships are closely tied to our overall goals as a company.

Carlie Bower joins the Rapid7 team as Vice President, Engineering Executive in Residence. Through her experience at AMP, Bower noticed that there was an overwhelming presence of community. She recognized the culture that is key to what makes Rapid7 so special.

"We bring our whole selves to work, and that's why we see so many aspects of our lives and experiences reflected at AMP," she said. "It's so exciting to have the opportunity to connect the learning and growth we experience as people. There are lessons in life, teaming, and connection through all of these facets of ourselves, and those provide the foundation for us to do great things together in the workplace. We have incredible potential to make a difference by closing the security gap for customers while having a fulfilling experience together on the journey."

Bower, along with all Rapid7 Moose, appreciates the culture that brings Rapid7 together and allows career growth both individually and company-wide. Bower believes this success is most reflected in the opportunities our people have to work together to tackle tough problems for customers, "when we thrive working together as one, our customers feel the impact of that cohesion through the amazing experience they have."

Another new Moose who was equally impressed by the emphasis put on the community was Nancy Li. Li, the current Director of Platform Software Engineering, expanded on her experience, stating, "Good companies take the time to define core values, great companies champion the values so that the employees can remember and demonstrate the values, but rarely have I seen companies like this one where the people at every level live and breathe the values to our core. I felt that. Even in the short month that I've been here, especially during AMP, where we had the opportunity to see and hear from leaders and key influencers from all over the company."

After being in the software industry for 17 years, Li is not new to forums like this. She explains, "Typically, I have seen leaders tend to reflect on the successes of the past and paint beautiful pictures of the future in forums like this, which leaves employees feeling a disconnected sense of reality. What sets AMP apart from others is that the leaders are all very honest about laying out the successes and failures that got us to where we are today and calling out the challenges we need to tackle down the road to succeed in an ever-changing world." Li described this as being "authentic to the core."

"AMP has informed me how we got here and left me excited about the future, as I embrace Andrew's 'ever curious, never judgmental' message for 2022 and beyond."

As a lead-up to the event, Rapid7 employees were encouraged to share personal stories, photos, and videos through Slack, enabling tenured employees and new hires the opportunity to create bonds and get excited. The result was an engaging event that aligned with core values and encouraged learning. AMP 2022 was carried out remarkably well and captured the attention of every single team member by utilizing a user-friendly platform, having sessions that aligned with our core values, and finding ways for our employees to continue to learn during and after the conference.

