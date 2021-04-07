Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Rapid7, Inc.    RPD

RAPID7, INC.

(RPD)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Rapid7 : A Quick Look Into Cloud Infrastructure Entitlement Management (CIEM)

04/07/2021 | 05:26pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The cloud security solutions market is growing rapidly, and there are many types of solutions to support your specific business needs. But figuring out the right tool-let alone the right type of tool-can be difficult. Gartner has five security archetypes that fall under the broader cloud security management platform umbrella. This article gives a quick look into the Cloud Infrastructure Entitlement Management (CIEM) archetype:

  • Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB)
  • Cloud Workload Protection Platform (CWPP)
  • Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM)
  • Cloud Infrastructure Entitlement Management (CIEM)
  • Cloud-Native Application Protection Platform (CNAPP)
What is cloud infrastructure entitlement management (CIEM)?

In its 2020 Cloud Security Hype Cycle, Gartner included a new category and corresponding 'C' acronym, 'CIEM.' This new archetype describes solutions focused on cloud identity and access management (IAM), which is often too complex and dynamic to be managed effectively by native CSP tools alone. The emerging CIEM category is designated for technologies that provide identity and access governance controls with the goal of reducing excessive cloud infrastructure entitlements and streamlining least-privileged access controls across dynamic, distributed cloud environments.

When should you use CIEM?

CIEM should be used in Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) and Platform as a Service (PaaS) environments.

Benefits and limitations of CIEM Benefits
  • Provides visibility into who and what can access your cloud resources.
  • Replaces time-consuming intervention to remediate overly permissive access and entitlements.
  • Protects sensitive data.
  • Prevents overly permissive or unintended access.
  • Enables and empowers audit and compliance functions.
Limitations

Many CIEM solutions are not constructed holistically-rather, many vendors that deal with IAM outside the cloud are creating piecemeal solutions based on separate products that deal with identity governance and administration, access management, and multi-factor authentication. Managing identity and access in the cloud requires a much broader contextual understanding of an organization's cloud environments and the various complex policy layers that determine access and permissions.

For a deeper dive into Gartner's cloud security archetypes, read: A Practical Guide to Gartner's Cloud Security Archetypes.

Learn more about how DivvyCloud by Rapid7 can help secure your cloud and multi-cloud environments. Get Started

Disclaimer

Rapid7 Inc. published this content on 07 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 April 2021 21:25:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about RAPID7, INC.
05:46pSECURITY ISN'T A FOUR-LETTER WORD : How Infrastructure as Code (IaC) Amplifies D..
PU
05:26pRAPID7  : A Quick Look Into Cloud Infrastructure Entitlement Management (CIEM)
PU
05:26pRAPID7  : A Quick Look Into Cloud Workload Protection Platforms (CWPPs)
PU
11:20aMDR VENDOR MUST-HAVES, PART 4 : Ingestion of Authentication Data Across Local, D..
PU
04/06RAPID7 RELEASES NEW INDUSTRY CYBER-E : Fortune 500
PU
04/05RAPID7  : A Quick Look Into Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM)
PU
04/05INSIGHTIDR'S LOG SEARCH : Recent Enhancements and Upcoming Investments
PU
04/05WHAT'S NEW IN INSIGHTAPPSEC AND TCEL : Q1 2021 in Review
PU
04/05RAPID7  : Announces Kubernetes Open Beta in InsightVM
PU
04/04RAPID7  : Metasploit Wrap-Up
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 494 M - -
Net income 2021 -95,5 M - -
Net Debt 2021 49,0 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -48,9x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 4 118 M 4 118 M -
EV / Sales 2021 8,44x
EV / Sales 2022 7,07x
Nbr of Employees 1 847
Free-Float 94,8%
Chart RAPID7, INC.
Duration : Period :
Rapid7, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RAPID7, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 102,46 $
Last Close Price 78,16 $
Spread / Highest target 40,7%
Spread / Average Target 31,1%
Spread / Lowest Target 17,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Corey Eugene Thomas Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Andrew Frank Burton President & Chief Operating Officer
Jeffrey Alan Kalowski Chief Financial Officer
Tas Giakouminakis Chief Technology Officer
J. Benjamin H. Nye Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RAPID7, INC.-13.31%4 118
MICROSOFT CORPORATION11.98%1 869 414
SEA LIMITED24.10%126 462
ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC.-2.23%96 864
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE12.97%58 105
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC-4.59%55 796
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ