Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Rapid7, Inc.    RPD

RAPID7, INC.

(RPD)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 04/05 10:20:41 am
77.245 USD   -0.14%
10:02aRAPID7  : Announces Kubernetes Open Beta in InsightVM
PU
04/04RAPID7  : Metasploit Wrap-Up
PU
03/30MDR VENDOR MUST-HAVES, PART 3 : Ingestion of Other Technology Investments
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Rapid7 : Announces Kubernetes Open Beta in InsightVM

04/05/2021 | 10:02am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Rapid7 is excited to announce the general availability of our Kubernetes integration in InsightVM, our vulnerability management tool.This represents a step forward in Rapid7's ability to provide vulnerability and remediation management capabilities for container environments.

Kubernetes is the most popular container orchestration tool by a wide margin and is a powerful tool for scaling and reducing unneeded scale from a container deployment. This provides the ability to adapt an organization's environment on-demand and in an automated fashion. However, container images comprise software packages that represent opportunities to introduce risk via vulnerabilities present in those packages. Moreover, because a single container image may be instantiated multiple times, an organization's attack surface is increased.

Rapid7 provides the ability to assess risk in containers via our container registry scanning capabilities and our integration with popular Continuous Integration/Continuous Deployment (CI/CD) tools such as Jenkins. The release of our Kubernetes integration to general ability adds upon this and allows customers to quantify the exposure of risks identified via our vulnerability assessments.

Deploying the Rapid7 Kubernetes Monitor

Integrating your Kubernetes environment with InsightVM can be accomplished by pulling the Rapid7 Kubernetes Monitor from DockerHub, deploy this to each cluster, and performing a few configuration steps. Once configured, data will appear in the Container Security section of InsightVM.

Viewing Kubernetes data

After the monitor is deployed and configured, users will see Kubernetes data in the following areas of the Container Security section of InsightVM:

Images Tab

Users are able to see and filter images identified on running hosts-both in Kubernetes and Docker hosts. InsightVM also indicates the number of Kubernetes pods specific container images have been deployed to.

Image Details Page

Users are also able to focus on individual images and gain a deeper understanding of its deployment in Kubernetes environments.

In the containers section of the Image Details page, users can see the namespaces and pod names in which the container image has been instantiated.

The namespaces section identifies the Kubernetes namespaces to which the container image has been deployed.

Kubernetes Containers tab

The Kubernetes Containers tab displays a complete burndown of all the containers identified via the Kubernetes Monitor and in the following columns:

  • Name: Displays the container name
  • Risk Score: The Real Risk score for all of the vulnerabilities associated with the container image.
  • Vulnerability Instances: The total number of vulnerability instances associated with the container image.
  • Pod Name: The name of the Kubernetes pod to which the container image has been deployed.
  • Repository: This identifies the repository in which the container image has been assessed. Container Images deployed that have not been scanned in a registry will show as empty, which can be helpful in identifying container images that have not been assessed.
  • Age: This identifies the length of time for which the container has been active.ID: This identifies the container image ID associated with the container. This is also a hyperlink that will direct users to an Image Details page.

We think that this new feature will provide enormous benefits to customers who leverage Kubernetes.

Disclaimer

Rapid7 Inc. published this content on 05 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 April 2021 14:01:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about RAPID7, INC.
10:02aRAPID7  : Announces Kubernetes Open Beta in InsightVM
PU
04/04RAPID7  : Metasploit Wrap-Up
PU
03/30MDR VENDOR MUST-HAVES, PART 3 : Ingestion of Other Technology Investments
PU
03/29RAPID7  : SolarWinds Patches Four New Vulnerabilities in Their Orion Platform
PU
03/29MDR VENDOR MUST-HAVES, PART 2 : Ingestion of Network Device Data
PU
03/26RAPID7  : Metasploit Wrap-Up
PU
03/25ATTACK VS. DATA : What You Need to Know About Threat Hunting
PU
03/24RAPID7  : Named a Strong Performer in Managed Detection and Response Report
AQ
03/24Rapid7 Named a Strong Performer in Managed Detection and Response Report
GL
03/24RAPID7  : Recognized as a Strong Performer in the Inaugural Forrester Wave&trade..
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 494 M - -
Net income 2021 -95,5 M - -
Net Debt 2021 49,0 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -48,3x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 4 075 M 4 075 M -
EV / Sales 2021 8,35x
EV / Sales 2022 7,00x
Nbr of Employees 1 847
Free-Float 94,8%
Chart RAPID7, INC.
Duration : Period :
Rapid7, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RAPID7, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 102,46 $
Last Close Price 77,35 $
Spread / Highest target 42,2%
Spread / Average Target 32,5%
Spread / Lowest Target 18,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Corey Eugene Thomas Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Andrew Frank Burton President & Chief Operating Officer
Jeffrey Alan Kalowski Chief Financial Officer
Tas Giakouminakis Chief Technology Officer
J. Benjamin H. Nye Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RAPID7, INC.-14.21%4 075
MICROSOFT CORPORATION8.96%1 827 856
SEA LIMITED18.79%121 046
ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC.-3.29%95 818
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE12.70%57 536
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC-4.62%55 779
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ