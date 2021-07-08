Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Rapid7, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RPD   US7534221046

RAPID7, INC.

(RPD)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nasdaq - 07/08 04:00:00 pm
101.06 USD   +0.78%
04:22pRAPID7  : Apple Silicon Support on Insight Agent
PU
04:06pRapid7 to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 4
GL
03:22pWHAT'S NEW IN INSIGHTIDR : Q2 2021 in Review
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Rapid7 : Apple Silicon Support on Insight Agent

07/08/2021 | 04:22pm EDT
We are pleased to announce the general availability of native support of Apple Silicon chips for the Rapid7 Insight Agent!

The Insight Agent has been fully validated and tested to run on the new Apple Silicon systems natively, and does not require Rosetta 2 to install or operate. This ensures optimal performance for our customers, in contrast to utilizing the Rosetta 2 emulation layer.

Apple announced the first generation Apple Silicon chip-the M1 processor-in November 2020, an 8-core CPU based on the ARM64 architecture. This chip is the new standard on all MacBooks starting with the 2020 releases, and Apple plans to transition completely to Apple Silicon chips over the next two years. For more information, please see Apple's official release announcement here.

The new Mac installer specifically designed for the Apple Silicon can be accessed right from Agent Management in the platform, in the download section:

If customers would like to test the new version of the Agent on select machines before rolling out across their environment, they may do so through the Agent Test Set feature.

We look forward to continually supporting our customers and gathering feedback on this new release!

Disclaimer

Rapid7 Inc. published this content on 08 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 July 2021 20:21:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 504 M - -
Net income 2021 -105 M - -
Net Debt 2021 248 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -56,9x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 5 528 M 5 528 M -
EV / Sales 2021 11,5x
EV / Sales 2022 9,53x
Nbr of Employees 1 847
Free-Float 96,5%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 100,28 $
Average target price 100,08 $
Spread / Average Target -0,20%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Corey Eugene Thomas Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Andrew Frank Burton President & Chief Operating Officer
Jeffrey Alan Kalowski Chief Financial Officer
Tas Giakouminakis Chief Technology Officer
J. Benjamin H. Nye Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RAPID7, INC.11.22%5 278
MICROSOFT CORPORATION25.86%1 996 018
SEA LIMITED34.57%148 598
ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC.16.78%109 747
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC15.05%66 486
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE26.51%63 952