    RPD   US7534221046

RAPID7, INC.

(RPD)
Rapid7 : Megan Stifel and Ciaran Martin discuss the sticky issue of ransomware payments

05/12/2021 | 01:08pm EDT
In this episode of Security Nation, we are joined by Ciaran Martin of Oxford University and Megan Stifel of the Cyber Global Alliance to discuss ransomware payments.

Stick around for the Rapid Rundown, where the team talks Google's renewed push for automatic enrollment in 2FA...or is it 2SV? Hooray MFA!

Megan Stifel

Megan Stifel is Executive Director, Americas, at the Global Cyber Alliance. She previously served as Cybersecurity Policy Director at Public Knowledge. Prior to her work with nonprofits Megan served as a Director for International Cyber Policy at the National Security Council and in the U.S. Department of Justice, including as Director for Cyber Policy in the National Security Division and as counsel in the Criminal Division's Computer Crime and Intellectual Property Section.

Ms. Stifel was previously in private practice, where she advised clients on sanctions and FCPA compliance. Before law school, Ms. Stifel worked for the U.S. House of Representatives Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence. She received a Juris Doctorate from the Maurer School of Law at Indiana University, and a Bachelor of Arts, magna cum laude, from the University of Notre Dame. She is a partner with Social Venture Partners Charleston.

Ciaran Martin

Professor Ciaran Martin, CB, is Professor of Practice at the Blavatnik School of Government at the University of Oxford. He is also an adviser to Paladin Capital in the United States, and Garrison Technology Ltd in the United Kingdom.

For six and a half years ending in the middle of 2020, Ciaran led the UK Government's work on cybersecurity. This included establishing the National Cyber Security Centre in 2016. The UK NCSC is now recognized as one of the leading public authorities in the world for cybersecurity, and Ciaran has been running it for its first four years. During Ciaran's tenure, the UK rose from eighth to first in the International Telecommunications Union's Global Cybersecurity Index. The NCSC's approach to intervening to make technology safer-and easier to use safely-as well as managing national level incidents proactively has been lauded around the world. Ciaran has been honored within the UK, Europe, the United States, and beyond for his groundbreaking efforts to combat cyber threats.

Prior to running the NCSC, Ciaran held a series of senior roles in the UK Cabinet Office. As Director of Constitution, he oversaw the agreement for arrangements for the Scottish Independence Referendum in 2014. He also served as Director of Security and Intelligence as well as head of the Cabinet Secretary's office. Additionally, he has worked in the UK Treasury and National Audit Office. Originally from Northern Ireland, he holds a first-class degree in history from the University of Oxford.


Disclaimer

Rapid7 Inc. published this content on 12 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 May 2021 17:07:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 504 M - -
Net income 2021 -109 M - -
Net Debt 2021 248 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -44,7x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 4 344 M 4 344 M -
EV / Sales 2021 9,11x
EV / Sales 2022 7,56x
Nbr of Employees 1 847
Free-Float 90,7%
Technical analysis trends RAPID7, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 99,77 $
Last Close Price 78,79 $
Spread / Highest target 39,6%
Spread / Average Target 26,6%
Spread / Lowest Target 16,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Corey Eugene Thomas Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Andrew Frank Burton President & Chief Operating Officer
Jeffrey Alan Kalowski Chief Financial Officer
Tas Giakouminakis Chief Technology Officer
J. Benjamin H. Nye Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RAPID7, INC.-12.61%4 344
MICROSOFT CORPORATION11.13%1 854 500
SEA LIMITED14.93%118 866
ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC.-10.99%88 412
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE11.10%58 744
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC-4.03%56 376