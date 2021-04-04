Rapid7 : Metasploit Wrap-Up

The first quarter of 2021 has given us wave after wave of Exchange vulnerabilities, and while our awesome contributors helped us continue coverage with another Exchange module we were able to add to Metasploit, we also added modules covering very heavy-hitting vulnerabilities in F5, SAP, and SaltStack that may have gotten less notice in the shadow of the Exchange vulnerabilities earlier this quarter. This update offers two new modules from community contributor Vladimir Ivanov targeting remote code execution vulnerabilities in SAP, a new module by our own Will Vu covering a remote code execution vulnerability in F5 Big-IP and BIG-IQ devices that gives root access, and a new module by Metasploit team-member Chrisophe De La Fuente covering a remote code execution in Salt Stack also yielding root access. Then, to top it off, community contributor Erik Wynter contributed a scanner module to identify Nagios XI applications and suggest possible exploit modules that may work on the identified targets!
Search your Feelings… and POSIX filesystems!
Our own space-r7 added the fs_search function into our Mettle payloads (A.K.A. POSIX Meterpreter). You can now search target filesystems just as you can with the Windows Meterpreter!
Nagios XI Scanner by Erik Wynter, which exploits CVE-2020-35578 A new set of libraries have been added to support developers wishing to target Nagios XI machines, which should help to supply developers with several commonly used pieces of functionality. Additionally a scanner module has been added which will scan Nagios XI installations and try to detect the version installed. Once the version of Nagios XI has been obtained, it will then suggest exploits in Metasploit that can be used to exploit that version of Nagios XI, if any exploits are available.