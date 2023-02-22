Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Rapid7, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RPD   US7534221046

RAPID7, INC.

(RPD)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-02-22 pm EST
48.30 USD   +0.52%
04:06pRapid7 to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences
GL
04:06pRapid7 to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences
GL
02/20University Of South Florida : Rapid7 and USF Partner to Establish the Rapid7 Cyber Threat Intelligence Lab
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Rapid7 to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

02/22/2023 | 04:06pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BOSTON, Feb. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ: RPD), a leader in cloud risk and threat detection, today announced that management will be presenting at the Raymond James 44th Annual Institutional Investors Conference in Orlando, FL. The presentation is scheduled for Tuesday March 7, 2023 at 3:25 p.m., Eastern Time.

The presentation will be webcast live, and a replay will be available for a limited time, under the “Events and Presentations” section on the Company’s investor relations website at investors.rapid7.com.

About Rapid7
Rapid7 (Nasdaq: RPD) is on a mission to create a safer digital world by making cybersecurity simpler and more accessible. We empower security professionals to manage a modern attack surface through our best-in-class technology, leading-edge research, and broad, strategic expertise. Rapid7’s comprehensive security solutions help more than 10,000 global customers unite cloud risk management and threat detection to reduce attack surfaces and eliminate threats with speed and precision. For more information, visit our website, check out our blog, or follow us on Twitter.

Investor Contact:
Sunil Shah
Vice President, Investor Relations
investors@rapid7.com
(617) 865-4277

Press contact:
Caitlin O'Connor
Senior PR Manager
press@rapid7.com


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2023
All news about RAPID7, INC.
04:06pRapid7 to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences
GL
04:06pRapid7 to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences
GL
02/20University Of South Florida : Rapid7 and USF Partner to Establish the Rapid7 Cyber Threat ..
AQ
02/13Rapid7 and USF Partner to Establish the Rapid7 Cyber Threat Intelligence Lab
GL
02/10North American Morning Briefing: Stock Futures -3-
DJ
02/09Baird Adjusts Price Target on Rapid7 to $56 From $58, Maintains Outperform Rating
MT
02/09Mizuho Securities Adjusts Price Target on Rapid7 to $45 From $40, Maintains Neutral Rat..
MT
02/09Morgan Stanley Adjusts Price Target on Rapid7 to $48 From $44, Maintains Equal-Weight R..
MT
02/09Canaccord Genuity Downgrades Rapid7 to Hold From Buy, Adjusts Price Target to $52 From ..
MT
02/09Barclays Adjusts Rapid7's Price Target to $58 From $37, Maintains Equal Weight Rating
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on RAPID7, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 680 M - -
Net income 2022 -138 M - -
Net Debt 2022 495 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -20,8x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 2 846 M 2 846 M -
EV / Sales 2022 4,91x
EV / Sales 2023 4,21x
Nbr of Employees 2 353
Free-Float 97,6%
Chart RAPID7, INC.
Duration : Period :
Rapid7, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RAPID7, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 48,05 $
Average target price 52,07 $
Spread / Average Target 8,37%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Corey Eugene Thomas Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Andrew Frank Burton President & Chief Operating Officer
Timothy M. Adams Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Tas Giakouminakis Chief Technology Officer
J. Benjamin H. Nye Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RAPID7, INC.41.41%2 846
MICROSOFT CORPORATION5.36%1 880 826
SYNOPSYS INC.11.01%53 704
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC.21.04%52 582
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE10.99%52 160
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION30.99%42 326