    RPD   US7534221046

RAPID7, INC.

(RPD)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-01-10 pm EST
33.54 USD   +1.61%
Rapid7 to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results on February 8

01/10/2023 | 04:06pm EST
BOSTON, Jan. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ: RPD), a leader in cloud risk and threat detection, today announced that the company will release its fourth quarter and full year 2022 financial results on Wednesday, February 8, 2023, after the financial markets close.

The company will host a conference call that same day to discuss its results and business outlook at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time. The call will be accessible by telephone at 888-330-2384 (toll-free) or +1 240-789-2701 with the event code 8484206. The call will also be available live via webcast on the company’s website at https://investors.rapid7.com.

A webcast replay of the conference call will be available at https://investors.rapid7.com.

About Rapid7
Rapid7 (Nasdaq: RPD) is on a mission to create a safer digital world by making cybersecurity simpler and more accessible. We empower security professionals to manage a modern attack surface through our best-in-class technology, leading-edge research, and broad, strategic expertise. Rapid7’s comprehensive security solutions help more than 10,000 global customers unite cloud risk management and threat detection to reduce attack surfaces and eliminate threats with speed and precision. For more information, visit our website, check out our blog, or follow us on LinkedIn or Twitter.

Investor Contact:
Sunil Shah
Vice President, Investor Relations
investors@rapid7.com
(617) 865-4277

Press contact:
Caitlin O’Connor
Corporate Communications
press@rapid7.com


Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 680 M - -
Net income 2022 -137 M - -
Net Debt 2022 495 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -14,2x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 955 M 1 955 M -
EV / Sales 2022 3,60x
EV / Sales 2023 3,00x
Nbr of Employees 2 353
Free-Float 97,6%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 33,01 $
Average target price 44,92 $
Spread / Average Target 36,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Corey Eugene Thomas Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Andrew Frank Burton President & Chief Operating Officer
Timothy M. Adams Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Tas Giakouminakis Chief Technology Officer
J. Benjamin H. Nye Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RAPID7, INC.-2.85%1 955
MICROSOFT CORPORATION-5.30%1 693 521
SYNOPSYS INC.0.39%49 680
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE4.45%49 435
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC.-0.61%45 515
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION-1.17%32 494