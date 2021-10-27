Log in
    RPD   US7534221046

RAPID7, INC.

(RPD)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nasdaq - 10/27 03:46:14 pm
127.4 USD   +0.61%
10:38aAutomation Enables Innovation in the Cloud
PU
10/26Rapid7 Expands US Footprint
MT
10/26Rapid7 Announces Expanded U.S. Presence in Tampa
AQ
[Security Nation] Jack Cable on Ransomwhere

10/27/2021 | 03:48pm EDT
In this episode of Security Nation, Jen and Tod chat with Jack Cable, security architect at the Krebs Stamos Group, about Ransomwhere, a crowdsourced ransomware payment tracker. They chat about how Cable came up with the idea, the role of cryptocurrency in tracking these payments, and how better data sharing can help combat the surge in ransomware attacks.

Stick around for our Rapid Rundown, where Tod and Jen talk about a remote code execution vulnerability that open-source forum provider Discourse experienced recently, which CISA released a notification about over the weekend. Tod highlights some of the many things Discourse is doing right with its security program.

Jack Cable

Jack Cable is a security researcher and student at Stanford University, currently working as a security architect at Krebs Stamos Group. Jack formerly served as an Election Security Technical Advisor at CISA, where he led the development and deployment of Crossfeed, a pilot to scan election assets nationwide. Jack is a top-ranked bug bounty hacker, having identified over 350 vulnerabilities in companies including Google, Facebook, Uber, Yahoo, and the US Department of Defense. After placing first in the Hack the Air Force challenge, Jack began working at the Pentagon's Defense Digital Service. Jack was named one of Time Magazine's 25 most influential teens for 2018. At Stanford, Jack is a research assistant with the Stanford Internet Observatory and Stanford Empirical Security Research Group and launched Stanford's bug bounty program, one of the first in higher education.

Show notes

Interview Links

Rapid Rundown Links

Like the show? Want to keep Jen and Tod in the podcasting business? Feel free to rate and review with your favorite podcast purveyor, like Apple Podcasts.

Want More Inspiring Stories From the Security Community? Subscribe to Security Nation Today

Disclaimer

Rapid7 Inc. published this content on 27 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 October 2021 19:47:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
