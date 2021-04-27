Log in
    RPD

RAPID7, INC.

(RPD)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 04/27 02:10:46 pm
87.615 USD   +0.26%
WHAT'S NEW IN DIVVYCLOUD BY RAPID7 : April 2021
PU
04/26RAPID7'S 2021 ICER TAKEAWAYS : Email Security Among the Fortune 500
PU
04/26WHAT'S NEW IN INSIGHTVM : Q1 2021 in Review
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

What's New in DivvyCloud by Rapid7: April 2021

04/27/2021 | 01:53pm EDT
Keeping you on schedule(r)

The latest release of DivvyCloud (21.3) encompasses many of the standard changes that we included in each major release, from bug fixes to support for new cloud resources to new filters and other enhancements. As always, all the details are available in the release notes. This month, we'd like to focus on one key area of change included in this release: the scheduler.

Background

Before we get into what has changed, let's take a look at what the scheduler does and why it's important. First, it's important to understand the concept of workers. The term 'workers' refers to a process that does something other than serve web requests. A worker may process a queue, run scheduled jobs using process files, or conduct any number of other support-type activities. Workers generally do not interface with users. Think of them as the equivalent of hard-working support staff behind the scenes.

In DivvyCloud, the scheduler is responsible for delegating jobs to the workers. It maintains a job queue in Redis and delegates these jobs to the workers. Jobs fall into three categories:

Enhancing the scheduler

Based on user feedback, we uncovered an opportunity to introduce some performance and reliability improvements to the scheduler.

First, we removed bottlenecks in message processing. This allows our users to better visualize which jobs are scheduled while promptly removing those that are finished. In addition, we improved the scheduler log messages to have better context when originating from a Bot. We have also improved visibility and resiliency for recovering information around scheduler thread failures. These improvements are embodied in two new features:

  1. The System Diagnostics Report widget
  2. The Scheduler Mailbox Queue count

Through these improvements, administrators are able to quickly access information about how DivvyCloud is performing. Both of these features are now available on the System Administration page. You can read more about these functions and other system settings here.

See something? Say something.We encourage all of our customers to provide feedback on their experience. Notice that something is off, or have a question about a specific DivvyCloud function? Contact us. We'll walk you through it-or, if necessary, fix it.

Disclaimer

Rapid7 Inc. published this content on 27 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 April 2021 17:52:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 494 M - -
Net income 2021 -95,5 M - -
Net Debt 2021 49,0 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -54,6x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 4 814 M 4 814 M -
EV / Sales 2021 9,85x
EV / Sales 2022 8,26x
Nbr of Employees 1 847
Free-Float 90,7%
Chart RAPID7, INC.
Duration : Period :
Rapid7, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RAPID7, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 102,46 $
Last Close Price 87,39 $
Spread / Highest target 25,9%
Spread / Average Target 17,2%
Spread / Lowest Target 5,28%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Corey Eugene Thomas Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Andrew Frank Burton President & Chief Operating Officer
Jeffrey Alan Kalowski Chief Financial Officer
Tas Giakouminakis Chief Technology Officer
J. Benjamin H. Nye Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RAPID7, INC.-3.07%4 814
MICROSOFT CORPORATION17.41%1 972 667
SEA LIMITED36.65%141 333
ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC.-0.27%98 811
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE17.12%61 426
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC1.12%59 140
