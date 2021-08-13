Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Rapid7, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RPD   US7534221046

RAPID7, INC.

(RPD)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

When One Door Opens, Keep It Open: A New Tool for Physical Security Testing

08/13/2021 | 12:52pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

As penetration testers, we spend most of our time working with different types of networks, applications, and hardware devices. Physical security is another fun area we get to work in during physical social engineering penetration tests and red team engagements, which sometimes includes attempts to gain entry into facilities or sensitive areas within them.

Just like when we're testing a virtual network's defenses against intruders, pentesters need to put themselves in the mindset of attackers when testing physical security - and that means thinking creatively.

One classic method of gaining physical access is 'tailgating,' where you wait for someone else to be going into or coming out of where you want to go, so you can follow them in before a door closes. To help pentesters simulate an attacker who can tailgate without suspiciously hovering around the door, we've come up with a neat little device to help with outward-opening doors with ferromagnetic metal frames, like steel entry doors. This tool is one more way pentesters can recreate the thought process of attackers - and help organizations outsmart them.

But first, of course, we want to caution that this is something that should only be used for legitimate purposes, when you have authorization or authority to do so. While we encourage other testers to try this out themselves and use it for customer engagements, this device is patent pending, and we request that you not manufacture, sell, or monetize it.

It's it! What is it?

We start by placing our little door holder on the door frame, on the side of the door that opens:

When someone opens the door, it will push the long leaf of the hinge forward:

As the door opens further than the long leaf of the hinge, it falls back down behind the door:

And while the person who was exiting the door is hopefully on their merry way and not looking back to see if the door will close behind them, our little device will make sure it doesn't:

More than one way to peel an orange

We've made a few versions of this using lock hasps. Another common hinge with a longer side would be your standard t-hinge. This one was made with a few bar-style neodymium magnets:

We've also made a miniature version using cup-style neodymium magnets:

Important tips

Neodymium magnets can slide around a good bit on smooth surfaces. Putting some grippy tape on the back of the magnet can help keep it from sliding around or scratching paint. Electrical tape and gorilla tape have worked well.

Likewise, having some padding on the leaf that contacts the door is important to prevent it from scratching paint.

Countermeasures

This tool makes it easier to enter a building or secure area by tailgating. By simulating an attacker with a high level of skill and ingenuity, the tool can help reveal weaknesses in organizations' physical security protocols - and what countermeasures might be more effective.

If you have an electronic access control system, consider configuring it to trigger alerts if a door has been left open for too long. But the best place to start is to make sure your physical security policies and security awareness training educates staff about tailgating, encourages them not to let someone follow them in, and emphasizes making sure that doors close behind them.

NEVER MISS A BLOG

Get the latest stories, expertise, and news about security today.

Subscribe

Disclaimer

Rapid7 Inc. published this content on 13 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 August 2021 16:51:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about RAPID7, INC.
12:52pWHEN ONE DOOR OPENS, KEEP IT OPEN : A New Tool for Physical Security Testing
PU
03:51aPROXYSHELL : More Widespread Exploitation of Microsoft Exchange Servers
PU
08/12POPULAR ATTACK SURFACES, AUGUST 2021 : What You Need to Know
PU
08/12RAPID7 : Reforming the UK's Computer Misuse Act
PU
08/11CLOUD SECURITY GLOSSARY : Key Terms and Definitions
PU
08/11RAPID7 : Patch Tuesday - August 2021
PU
08/10Rapid7 to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences
GL
08/10RAPID7 : Hack Back Is Still Wack
PU
08/05RAPID7 : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results..
AQ
08/05RAPID7 : Needham Adjusts Rapid7's Price Target to $140 from $130, Keeps Buy Rati..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on RAPID7, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 522 M - -
Net income 2021 -136 M - -
Net Debt 2021 430 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -49,7x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 6 305 M 6 305 M -
EV / Sales 2021 12,9x
EV / Sales 2022 10,5x
Nbr of Employees 1 847
Free-Float 96,5%
Chart RAPID7, INC.
Duration : Period :
Rapid7, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RAPID7, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 113,02 $
Average target price 126,64 $
Spread / Average Target 12,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Corey Eugene Thomas Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Andrew Frank Burton President & Chief Operating Officer
Jeffrey Alan Kalowski Chief Financial Officer
Tas Giakouminakis Chief Technology Officer
J. Benjamin H. Nye Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RAPID7, INC.25.35%6 305
MICROSOFT CORPORATION30.30%2 177 891
SEA LIMITED53.85%160 603
ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC.7.57%107 756
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC44.54%84 910
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE45.14%74 410