Includes late-breaking poster presentation to highlight phase 2 clinical data for tivumecirnon in head and neck cancer

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., March 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: RAPT), a clinical-stage, immunology-based therapeutics company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients with significant unmet needs in inflammatory diseases and oncology, today announced the acceptance of three late-breaking abstracts for poster presentation, including a poster presentation for tivumecirnon (FLX475), its lead oncology drug candidate, highlighting phase 2 clinical data in head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (HNSCC), at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting which will take place April 5-10, 2024 in San Diego, CA.



Late-breaking poster presentation details:

Title:

Phase 2 Study of Oral CCR4 Antagonist FLX475 (tivumecirnon) Plus Pembrolizumab in Subjects with Head and Neck Squamous Cell Carcinoma (HNSCC) Previously Treated with Checkpoint Inhibitor Abstract Number:

CT226 Date & Time:

Tuesday, April 9, 2024; 9:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. PT Session Title:

Phase II Clinical Trials 1 Location:

Poster Section 49





Title:

A Combined mregDC and Treg Signature Associates with Antitumor Efficacy of CCR4 Antagonist Tivumecirnon FLX475 Abstract Number:

2485 Date & Time:

Monday, April 8, 2024; 9:00 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. PT Session Title:

Predictive Biomarkers 1 Location:

Poster Section 43





Title:

HPK1 inhibits CD8+ T cell effector gene expression following T cell activation Abstract Number:

2654 Date & Time:

Monday, April 8, 2024; 1:30 - 5:00 p.m. PT Session Title:

Immune Checkpoints and Inhibitory Molecules 2 Location:

Poster Section 4

Late-breaking abstract titles are currently available on AACR’s online itinerary planner, and late-breaking abstract text will be available on AACR’s planner on April 5, 2024 at 12:00 p.m. PT. The planner can be accessed at: https://www.abstractsonline.com/pp8/#!/20272.

About RAPT Therapeutics, Inc.

RAPT Therapeutics is a clinical-stage, immunology-based therapeutics company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients with significant unmet needs in inflammatory diseases and oncology. Utilizing its proprietary discovery and development engine, the Company is developing highly selective small molecules designed to modulate the critical immune drivers underlying these diseases. RAPT has discovered and advanced two unique drug candidates, zelnecirnon (RPT193) and tivumecirnon (FLX475), each targeting C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 (CCR4), for the treatment of inflammation and cancer, respectively. The Company is also pursuing a range of targets that are in the discovery stage of development.

