SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Feb. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: RAPT), a clinical-stage, immunology-based therapeutics company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients with significant unmet needs in inflammatory diseases and oncology, today announced the appointment of Nipun Davar, Ph.D., as Senior Vice President of Technical Operations.



“I am delighted to announce the addition of Nipun to the RAPT leadership team and welcome his wealth of experience in small molecule product development and commercial manufacturing,” said Brian Wong, M.D., Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of RAPT Therapeutics. “Nipun fills an important role as we advance zelnecirnon in late-stage clinical trials for inflammatory diseases and tivumecirnon in oncology indications, executing on our mission to bring promising drug candidates to patients with high unmet needs."

Nipun brings over 27 years of extensive biopharmaceutical and drug development experience specializing in successful product development and commercial manufacturing. Most recently he served as Chief Corporate Officer at Astex Pharmaceuticals, Inc., where he oversaw the CMC, program management, legal and finance functions. Prior to Astex Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Nipun was Senior Vice President of Pharmaceutical Development and Manufacturing at Threshold Pharmaceuticals where he led the development of TH-302, a hypoxia activated prodrug developed to treat to multiple cancer types. Earlier in his career, Nipun held various roles encompassing drug delivery-based product development, clinical and commercial supply chain management, regulatory filings and product approvals. Nipun holds a Ph.D. in Pharmaceutical Sciences from the University of Maryland and an MBA from the Wharton School of Business.

Nipun added, "I am pleased to join the RAPT leadership team during this exciting period. The company boasts a distinctive and diverse portfolio featuring two internally discovered compounds. Both zelnecirnon and tivumecirnon have demonstrated clinical proof of concept in their respective therapeutic areas, underlining the vast potential to make a positive impact for patients in both inflammatory diseases and oncology. I look forward to contributing to the continued advancement of these promising programs."

About RAPT Therapeutics, Inc.

RAPT Therapeutics is a clinical-stage, immunology-based therapeutics company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients with significant unmet needs in inflammatory diseases and oncology. Utilizing its proprietary discovery and development engine, the Company is developing highly selective small molecules designed to modulate the critical immune drivers underlying these diseases. RAPT has discovered and advanced two unique drug candidates, zelnecirnon (RPT193) and tivumecirnon (FLX475), each targeting C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 (CCR4), for the treatment of inflammation and cancer, respectively. The Company is also pursuing a range of targets that are in the discovery stage of development.

