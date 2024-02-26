Attorney Advertising--Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is investigating potential claims on behalf of purchasers of RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (“RAPT” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: RAPT). Investors who purchased RAPT securities are encouraged to obtain additional information and assist the investigation by visiting the firm’s site: bgandg.com/RAPT.

Investigation Details:

On February 20, 2024, RAPT issued a press release “announc[ing] that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has verbally notified the company that a clinical hold has been placed on the company’s Phase 2b trial of zelnecirnon (RPT193) in atopic dermatitis and its Phase 2a trial in asthma” and that “[t]he company expects to receive a formal clinical hold letter from the FDA.” RAPT stated that “[t]he clinical hold determination was based on a serious adverse event of liver failure in one patient in the atopic dermatitis trial, the cause of which is currently unknown but which has been characterized as potentially related to zelnecirnon” and that “[d]osing of zelnecirnon has been halted in both clinical trials, as has enrollment of new trial participants.” On this news, RAPT’s stock price fell $5.08 per share, or 10.8%, to close at $41.97 per share on February 20, 2024.

What’s Next?

If you are aware of any facts relating to this investigation or purchased RAPT securities, you can assist this investigation by visiting the firm’s site: bgandg.com/RAPT. You can also contact Peretz Bronstein or his law clerk and client relations manager, Yael Nathanson of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC: 332-239-2660.

There is No Cost to You

We represent investors in class actions on a contingency fee basis. That means we will ask the court to reimburse us for out-of-pocket expenses and attorneys’ fees, usually a percentage of the total recovery, only if we are successful.

Why Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman:

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a nationally recognized firm that represents investors in securities fraud class actions and shareholder derivative suits. Our firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors nationwide.

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240226791131/en/