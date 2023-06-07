Advanced search
    RAPT   US75382E1091

RAPT THERAPEUTICS, INC.

(RAPT)
06/07/2023
20.91 USD   +0.10%
08:03aRAPT Therapeutics to Participate in the Goldman Sachs Global Healthcare Conference
GL
05/25RAPT Therapeutics to Present Biomarker Data Corroborating Demonstrated Clinical Activity and Mechanism of Action of FLX475 in Advanced Cancers
GL
05/12HC Wainwright Adjusts Price Target on RAPT Therapeutics to $41 From $43, Keeps Buy Rating
MT
RAPT Therapeutics to Participate in the Goldman Sachs Global Healthcare Conference

06/07/2023 | 08:03am EDT
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., June 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: RAPT), a clinical-stage, immunology-based therapeutics company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients with significant unmet needs in inflammatory diseases and oncology, today announced that Brian Wong, M.D., Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the Goldman Sachs Global Healthcare Conference on Monday, June 12, 2023 at 1:20 p.m. PT.

To access the live webcast or subsequent archived recording of the discussion, please visit the RAPT Therapeutics website at https://investors.rapt.com/events-and-presentations.

About RAPT Therapeutics, Inc.
RAPT Therapeutics is a clinical stage immunology-based therapeutics company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients with significant unmet needs in inflammatory diseases and oncology. Utilizing its proprietary discovery and development engine, the company is developing highly selective small molecules designed to modulate the critical immune drivers underlying these diseases. RAPT has discovered and advanced two unique drug candidates, RPT193 and FLX475, each targeting C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 (CCR4), for the treatment of inflammation and cancer, respectively. The company is also pursuing a range of targets that are in the discovery stage of development.

Investor Contact:
Sylvia Wheeler
swheeler@wheelhouselsa.com

Media Contact:
Aljanae Reynolds
areynolds@wheelhouselsa.com


Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 - - -
Net income 2023 -123 M - -
Net cash 2023 143 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -6,50x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 718 M 718 M -
EV / Sales 2023 -
EV / Sales 2024 -
Nbr of Employees 111
Free-Float 98,5%
Managers and Directors
Brian Russell Wong President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Rodney K. B. Young Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
William J. Rieflin Chairman
William Ho Chief Medical Officer
Dirk G. Brockstedt Senior Vice President-Biology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RAPT THERAPEUTICS, INC.5.61%718
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS INCORPORATED15.80%85 098
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.3.99%80 133
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.-20.43%26 539
BIONTECH SE-26.87%26 473
GENMAB A/S-6.73%25 691
